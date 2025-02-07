Jabil Recognizes Nordson Electronics Solutions with the 2024 Best Strategic Supplier Award

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, has been honored with the 2024 Jabil Best Strategic Supplier Award, underscoring Nordson's essential role in enabling Jabil, a global leader in manufacturing services, to achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional value across its supply chain.

The Jabil Best Strategic Supplier Award is presented annually to suppliers who consistently demonstrate superior performance in quality, delivery, innovation, and partnership. The award was presented to Nordson Electronics Solutions during the Jabil Asia Indirect Supplier Conference held on November 28, 2024 in Shenzhen, China.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Jabil for helping them to achieve operational excellence," said Justin Hall, vice president, Nordson Electronics Solutions. "Our global team has worked hard to deliver the products and be the partner that Jabil is looking for in their supply chain."

As Nordson Electronics Solutions continues to develop cutting-edge solutions in fluid dispensing and conformal coating for the electronics manufacturing industry, this latest recognition solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner to global leaders, providing the tools necessary to navigate the challenges of modern manufacturing with confidence and efficiency.