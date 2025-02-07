Posted in | News | Materials Research | Packaging

Tackling Plastic Pollution with Innovative Paper Packaging Technology

Feb 7 2025

Packaging technology company Pulpex Ltd. has partnered with the University of Surrey to improve manufacturing processes for paper-based liquid packaging as part of efforts to reduce plastic pollution. The project is supported by a £1 million grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) under UKRI's co-investing program.

The SustaPack research project aims to address key manufacturing challenges in developing next-generation sustainable packaging. Pulpex has advanced its patented technology for producing biodegradable bottles from natural wood fibers. These bottles are designed to be recycled within existing paper waste streams, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic packaging. Pulpex is also providing matching support for the project.

However, further research is needed to refine production technology and materials. The project will focus on developing analytical methods to enhance product quality, optimize performance, and minimize manufacturing defects.

We’re excited to strengthen our existing collaboration with the University of Surrey to enhance our technologies and processes. Our SustaPack partnership will help us advance safe, sustainable packaging solutions, enabling brand owners to meet Net-Zero targets. It gives consumers sustainable choices, delivers answers for brand owners, and enables supply chains and retailers to deliver their carbon footprint reduction goals – a priority for all.

Scott Winston, CEO, Pulpex Ltd.

A key aspect of the packaging is its multi-layered barrier coating, which prevents oxygen permeation and liquid leakage, ensuring product integrity. Researchers aim to develop new coating application techniques that reduce water and energy consumption while extending shelf life.

Over the past couple of years, I have forged a close relationship with Pulpex as a Royal Society Industry Fellow, and I am enthusiastic about strengthening our ties through our SustaPack Partnership.

Joseph Keddie, Professor and Royal Society Industry Fellow, Soft Matter Physics, University of Surrey

Joseph Keddie adds, “Our aim here is to combine novel coating processes, mechanistic modeling, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (Al) to establish a 'dry' spray coating process that deposits food-safe, degradable coatings. This technology, which isn't yet commercially available, will not only drive the next generation of packaging technology but will also contribute to a significant reduction in plastic pollution and lower carbon emissions from manufacturing.”

A multidisciplinary research team will investigate the feasibility of using thermal imaging to detect coating defects in real time, enabling AI-driven corrections during production. Multi-scale mechanistic models of the coating process will be used to identify and eliminate defects, ensuring optimal packaging performance.

The project seeks to optimize materials and processes, implement real-time defect detection, and improve reliability in production using advanced computer vision techniques powered by artificial intelligence.

By developing sustainable packaging solutions, the project aims to support brand owners in meeting environmental regulations while providing consumers with alternatives to plastic packaging. The findings could set new standards for environmentally friendly packaging materials and manufacturing processes.

