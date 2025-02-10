Posted in | News | Materials Research

New 3D Model for Gastric Cancer Research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerFeb 11 2025

A joint research team led by Professor Charles Lee of The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine and Professor Jinah Jang of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Creative IT Engineering at POSTECH (Pohang University of Science and Technology) has developed a gastric cancer model using 3D bioprinting and patient-derived cancer tissue fragments. The study was published in Advanced Science.

The model retains the characteristics of human tissues and has the potential to facilitate the rapid evaluation and prediction of individual patient treatment responses.

Recreating the Tumor Microenvironment with Bioprinting Technology for Personalized Drug Response Identification and Prediction. Image Credit: POSTECH

Tumor heterogeneity presents a significant challenge in cancer therapy development and treatment, as patient responses to the same medication vary, and treatment timing affects prognosis. Technologies that predict anticancer treatment effectiveness are essential for minimizing side effects and improving therapeutic outcomes.

Related Stories

Existing methods, such as patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models and gene panel-based tests, have limitations in predicting drug responses, are only applicable to specific patient groups, and require significant time and resources to establish.

In this study, the research team developed an in vitro gastric cancer model using 3D bioprinting technology and tissue-specific bioink containing patient-derived tissue fragments.

The approach involved encapsulating cancer tissues within a hydrogel composed of a decellularized extracellular matrix (dECM) derived from the stomach, facilitating artificial cell-matrix interactions. By co-culturing these tissues with human gastric fibroblasts, the researchers replicated the in vivo tumor microenvironment, successfully modeling cancer cell-stroma interactions.

By simulating both cell-stroma and cell-matrix interactions, the model preserved the distinct characteristics of gastric tissues from different patients. It demonstrated specificity in predicting patient prognosis and anticancer drug responses. Additionally, the model outperformed traditional PDX models, as its gene expression profiles for treatment response, tumor development, and progression closely aligned with those of patient tissues.

The rapid bioprinting process enables drug screening within two weeks of tumor tissue extraction, offering an efficient platform for developing personalized cancer treatments.

By reproducing cancer cell-stroma and cell-matrix interactions, this model enhances the accuracy of drug response predictions and reduces unnecessary drug administration to non-responsive patients.

Charles Lee, Professor and Study Lead, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine

This is a critical preclinical platform not only for developing patient-specific treatments but also for validating new anticancer drugs and combination therapies,” Jinah Jang, Professor, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) added.

National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grants funded by the Korea government (MSIT) (No. 2022M3C1A3081359, No. 2021R1A2C2004981) and the Basic Science Research Program through the NRF funded by the Ministry of Education (No. 2020R1A6A1A03047902) provided support for this study.

Journal Reference:

Choi, Y., et al. (2025) Prediction of Patient Drug Response via 3D Bioprinted Gastric Cancer Model Utilized Patient-Derived Tissue Laden Tissue-Specific Bioink. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202411769

Source:

Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback