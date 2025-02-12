Posted in | News | New Product

PYRONEER Series Becomes Moisture Resistant

InfraTecFeb 12 2025

Spectrometers are used worldwide under diverse climatic conditions. Their dependable performance relies on the integrated pyroelectric detector's ability to withstand fluctuating environmental conditions. A key element here is the entrance window for infrared radiation in the detector's cap. Located in a cap welded to the detector base, this window acts as a potential entry point for moisture into the detector.

ZnSe ARC: New Window Material Ensuring Moisture Resistance

InfraTec uses potassium bromide (KBr) windows, renowned for their broadband high infrared transmission, for its PYRONEER family of metal blackbody detectors. However, exposing a detector to a damp environment can permanently impair the transmission capabilities of KBr. In addition, moisture infiltration through the window adhesive can degrade the detector's performance.

InfraTec takes detector stability and reliability to the next level with its high-performance PYRONEER family. For particularly harsh environments, there is now an alternative to the KBr window: soldered zinc selenide (ZnSe) featuring an antireflection coating (ARC). The detector is optimized in two ways. ZnSe is inherently more resistant to moisture. The ZnSe window is soldered into the detector cap to create a hermetically sealed connection that stop moisture from entering.

Alternative Window Materials

InfraTec is expanding its range of window materials: alongside KBr and the soldered ZnSe ARC introduced here, diamond and HDPE windows will also be available in the future.

PYRONEER Detectors for Harsh Environments

Under fluctuating environmental conditions, such as those encountered when using mobile FTIR spectrometers, the PYRONEER series detectors with ZnSe windows provide a dependable solution to ensure optimal performance under all operating conditions. Even when conditions for using the spectrometer as a stationary laboratory device cannot always be controlled to maintain consistently low humidity, a detector from the PYRONEER series is still the ideal choice.

