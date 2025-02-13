Posted in | News | Automotive Materials

Saki Corporation Launches Next-Generation 3Si/3Di-EX Series for SPI & AOI

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Saki CorporationFeb 13 2025

Saki Corporation, a global leader in automated inspection solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest 3Si/3Di-EX Series of 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems, set to begin shipping in April 2025.

Saki's latest 3Si/3Di-EX Series for SPI & AOI offers modular design, scalability and smart- optimized software for enhanced inspection efficiency and automation. Image Credit: Saki

3Si/3Di-EX Series - Upgrade to Excellence

Related Stories

Built on Saki's proven high-rigidity gantry structure, the 3Si/3Di-EX Series introduces a modular hardware design that allows seamless optical unit upgrades, ensuring long-term adaptability to evolving inspection needs. With a shared gantry and a unified software interface, this next- generation system offers sustainability, efficiency, and superior usability for high-precision inspection.

Optimized Software & AI-Driven Inspection:

  • One Programming: Unified SPI and AOI inspection program data eliminates redundant setup and programming tasks.
  • Easy Programming: Simplified and automated program creation minimizes operator workload and enhances productivity.
  • AI Assist (*): Reduces false positives through Hybrid AI-powered re- evaluation, improving efficiency and reducing operator workload even further.
  • AI OCR (*): AI-powered optical character recognition ensures stable character inspection despite variations in print quality and position, boosts productivity and eliminates the need for specialized skills. (*: available for the 3Di-EX AOI Series)

Smart Factory Automation for Enhanced Efficiency

The 3Si/3Di-EX Series is engineered to maximize productivity, efficiency and quality control with advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and full Smart Factory integration:

  • Saki Link: Seamlessly connects SPI and AOI systems, enabling real-time data sharing and optimized inspection flow. Centralized control across multiple inspection systems within a production line eliminates bottlenecks and improves quality control.

These advanced automation capabilities allow manufacturers to streamline processes and achieve greater levels of operational efficiency.

Saki continues to push the boundaries of inspection technology, delivering precision, automation, and sustainability to meet the demands of modern electronics manufacturing. With ‘Made in Japan’ quality and a commitment to customer-driven innovation, the 3Si/3Di-EX Series ensures manufacturers stay ahead in the pursuit of manufacturing excellence.

Source:

Saki Corporation

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback