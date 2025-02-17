Swiss HAELOK® Technology Boosts Speed, Safety, and Sustainability of Gastight HVAC and Refrigeration Connections Without Welding

Leaking refrigerant in commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration systems can be difficult to trace and remedy, particularly if the piping systems involved were not ideally specified in the first place.

Technofast is now the exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributor for Swiss-engineered HAELOK® pipe fittings that can be deployed in under a minute to provide outstanding sealing performance under vibration and high pressure. Image Credit: Technofast Industries

“Problems can develop gradually over time, or sometimes occur suddenly and produce a shock of discovery when power bills arrive,” says Australian and international engineering fastening and sealing authority, John Bucknell.

Such leaking refrigerant has a double impact on climate change and system costs for users and specifiers of essential HVAC and refrigeration systems (including industries such as commercial and industrial construction, engineering, and architecture professionals, food and beverage processing, hospitality and health facilities, HVAC, logistics, retail developments, and industrial users such as mining and energy and primary production processes and accommodation).

Leaking installations have:

A direct effect on environmental sustainability, with refrigerant leaks contributing to global warming and non-compliance with environmental guidelines. Many advanced economies no longer permit any use of R23, commonly known as Freon, 70 grams of which has the same climate impact as 1 tonne of CO 2 . But, while less harmful refrigerants now commonly in use do not deplete the ozone layer, some can be potent greenhouse gases if they do leak, which is a source of concern to environmental authorities.

. But, while less harmful refrigerants now commonly in use do not deplete the ozone layer, some can be potent greenhouse gases if they do leak, which is a source of concern to environmental authorities. An indirect but major effect on sustainability through higher energy consumption and the associated environmental costs of producing the electricity for which tenants, operators and managers pay more. The cost of heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in commercial buildings account for up to 50% of their energy use and dominate peak electricity demand, says the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.

Prompt action required to curb environmental and financial costs in refrigeration and HVAC systems, particularly those in which piping is often complex and designed to accommodate large cooling loads,” says John Bucknell, whose Technofast organisation was recently appointed exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributor for Swiss-engineered HAELOK® pipe fittings.

HAELOK® gastight fittings can be deployed in under a minute to provide outstanding pipe sealing performance in both new systems and as retrofits in existing systems, particularly systems coping with vibration and high pressure.

“Such conditions are very common both in industrial refrigerated process applications and commercial building HVAC applications,” says John Bucknell. These systems may contain refrigerants in a gaseous or liquid state, depending on the specific stage of the refrigeration cycle. While the pipes themselves are typically made from durable materials to withstand pressure variations and temperature – such as steel, stainless steel and copper – the joints also must also be engineered to withstand these variables.

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology

Specially optimised for ammonia, nitrogen, and other refrigerants, the HAELOK® system is used wherever vibrations and pressure pulses require the highest level of safety. The connectors are compatible with all natural refrigerants, such as carbon dioxide (R744/CO 2 ) in sub- and trans-critical pressures from 40 bar up to 160 bar, ammonia (R717/NH 3 ) and hydrocarbons such as propane (R290/C 3 H 8 ), propylene (R1270/C 3 H 6 ) and isobutane (R600a/C 4 H 10) .

Proven in service for more than 20 years in major European markets, the durable and efficient HAELOK® fittings are applicable to a broad range of applications, including power stations, high pressure hydraulic lines up to 1270 bar for smaller sizes (up to 4 inch at 250 bar), oil, gas, and petrochemical refineries (including offshore), navy, marine, and defence, caustic environments, including food and beverage and primary processing, heavy mine sites, steam and biogas lines in sugar mills, and hydrogen piping.

“Pipe installation and repair work I such applications has to date often involved welding, which means you need a hot works permit, a spotter, x-raying, flushing, purging, and a shutdown period – all of which take time and adds considerable cost. With a HAELOK® fitting, one person can complete the repair in approximately 40 seconds, and the pipe is ready to go,” he said.

“You can also isolate the particular area you are working on, rather than shutting down the whole line. Then, simply hydraulically cut the pipe, install the relevant HAELOK® fitting, crimp the ends, and the job is complete.”

Besides being a cost-attractive alternative to conventional joining techniques such as welding and brazing, the system’s simplicity mean it can overcome difficult operating and space-limited installation conditions.

The HAELOK® range includes 250 standard sizes and variations, such as straight fittings, repair fittings, reduction fittings, fittings with internal or external threads, end caps, union tees, elbow 90-degree fittings, SAE flanges and many more variations to suit different applications. In addition to the standard range, customised fittings can be manufactured to suit unique requirements, says John.