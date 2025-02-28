Posted in | News | Materials Research

Alumina Nanoparticles Extend Perovskite Lifespan

Reviewed by Lexie CornerFeb 28 2025

Researchers from the University of Surrey discovered that alumina (Al2O3) nanoparticles can significantly enhance the stability and lifespan of perovskite solar cells, potentially increasing their lifespan by up to ten times. The study was published in EES Solar.

illustration of a modern perovskite high performance solar cell module for high efficient photon recycling -

Image Credit: Audio und werbung/Shutterstock.com

While perovskite solar cells are a lightweight and cost-effective alternative to conventional silicon-based technology, a structural defect caused primarily by iodine leakage has limited their commercial potential. This iodine leakage leads to material degradation over time, reducing durability and performance.

Scientists have now developed a method to trap iodine by embedding small particles of Al2O3 within the cell. This technique, developed in collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory and the University of Sheffield, holds potential for more durable and affordable next-generation solar panels.

It's incredibly exciting to see our approach make such an impact. A decade ago, the idea of perovskite solar cells lasting this long under real-world conditions seemed out of reach. With these improvements, we’re breaking new ground in stability and performance, bringing perovskite technology closer to becoming a mainstream energy solution.

Hasini Perera, Postgraduate Research Student and Study and Lead Author, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey

The study simulated real-world conditions by testing the modified solar cells in extremely hot and humid environments. The results showed that solar cells with embedded Al2Onanoparticles maintained high performance for over two months (1,530 hours), a tenfold increase compared to just 160 hours without the alumina-enhanced modifications.

Further investigation revealed that the Al2O3 nanoparticles improved electrical conductivity and reduced defects in the perovskite structure, forming a protective 2D perovskite layer as an additional barrier against moisture degradation.

By addressing these common challenges we see with perovskite solar technology, our research blows the doors wide open for cheaper, more efficient, and more widely accessible solar power. What we’ve achieved here is a critical step toward developing high-performance solar cells that can withstand real-world conditions–bringing us closer to their commercial use at a global scale,” said Dr. Imalka Jayawardena, Marcus Lee Lecturer at the Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey.

With the deadline for Net-Zero targets fast approaching, expanding access to renewable energy solutions is more critical than ever if we’re to successfully reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Breakthroughs like this will play a vital role in meeting global energy demands while supporting our transition to a sustainable future. Recent analysis by the Confederation of British Industry also highlights that training in the renewable energy sector not only improves career prospects but can lead to wages above the national average, reinforcing the economic and environmental benefits of investing in clean energy.

Ravi Silva, Professor and Interim Director, Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), Pan University Institute for Sustainability

 Silva is also the Head of the NanoElectronics Centre.

