EVK Joins Headwall Group

Headwall® Group ("Headwall"), a global leader in high-performance spectral imaging solutions and optical components and a portfolio company of private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of EVK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH ("EVK"), an Austria-based technology company specializing in industrial sensor-based sorting and inspection systems. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward in Headwall Group's mission to enhance its portfolio and bolster its presence in the industrial machine vision market.​​​​​​​

The integration of EVK into the Headwall Group is a natural extension of Headwall Group's strategy to diversify its product offerings and deepen its capabilities in delivering comprehensive, high-value imaging solutions. EVK's innovative hyperspectral and inductive sensor technologies as well as data analysis expertise align seamlessly with Headwall Group's existing products and commitment to advancing hyperspectral imaging applications and AI-driven interpretation software in machine vision and remote sensing markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome EVK into the Headwall family," said Mark Willingham, CEO of Headwall Group. "Their proven track record in sensor-based solutions and industrial inspection complements our vision of providing integrated, next-generation hyperspectral technologies at the speed and scale needed by the industry. This partnership will drive further innovation and accelerate our ability to meet the increasing demand for more advanced, application-focused imaging solutions."

Matjaz Novak, CEO of EVK, stated, "Joining forces with Headwall presents a tremendous opportunity to combine our expertise and technologies. Together, we can offer our customers enhanced solutions and expand our reach in the industrial imaging market. We look forward to a collaborative future that leverages the strengths of both organizations."

EVK's cutting-edge technology, which spans a range of industries including food processing, plastics recycling, and material sorting, will empower Headwall Group to broaden its market reach and foster new growth opportunities in both machine vision and remote sensing applications.

