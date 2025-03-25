Allegro’s Injectable Osteoarthritis Treatment Generates Positive Safety Results in Preclinical Studies

Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology-based treatments for degenerative joint disease, has found that hydrocelin (ALG-001), its injectable microparticle hydrogel, showed no signs of toxicity in two preclinical studies conducted for periods of 4 and 13 weeks respectively. These positive results build on hydrocelin’s clean safety profile immediately following treatment, established in previously published preclinical studies. Allegro intends to launch a multi-center pivotal clinical study in osteoarthritis patients in Belgium later this year.

“It is gratifying to be able to announce another set of positive results as we near a first-in-human testing for hydrocelin. Allegro is working tirelessly to give mobility back to the millions of people around the world whose life is severely impacted by osteoarthritis, a disease for which there is not currently a disease-modifying treatment. We believe the unique properties of hydrocelin, if confirmed in clinical studies, could be a huge step in achieving that goal,” said Lucas Decuypere, Allegro Chief Executive Officer.

Hydrocelin contains cross-linked microparticles that are designed to act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid of the joints. Restoring the shock-absorbing capacity of the synovial fluid is intended to provide pain relief, and protect cartilage.

The two preclinical studies were conducted in rats, one over a period of 4 weeks and the other for 13 weeks. Hydrocelin was injected subcutaneously in four separate locations, with a negative control group receiving saline solution. Neither study showed any evidence of systemic toxicity.

About Hydrocelin (ALG-001)

Hydrocelin is an injectable microparticle hydrogel designed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. The biodegradable gel is an inert biocomposite, which confers unique mechanical properties and naturally self-reassembles. Forming a porous cell-friendly 3D scaffolding structure, the cross-linked microparticles may act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid, even under demanding conditions. By restoring elasticity, hydrocelin should enhance impact absorption and optimize load distribution. It is designed to provide pain relief, protect cartilage, and promote joint homeostasis. The treatment is minimally invasive.