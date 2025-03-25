Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | New Product

Allegro’s Injectable Osteoarthritis Treatment Generates Positive Safety Results in Preclinical Studies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
AllegroMar 25 2025

Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology-based treatments for degenerative joint disease, has found that hydrocelin (ALG-001), its injectable microparticle hydrogel, showed no signs of toxicity in two preclinical studies conducted for periods of 4 and 13 weeks respectively. These positive results build on hydrocelin’s clean safety profile immediately following treatment, established in previously published preclinical studies. Allegro intends to launch a multi-center pivotal clinical study in osteoarthritis patients in Belgium later this year.

Related Stories

“It is gratifying to be able to announce another set of positive results as we near a first-in-human testing for hydrocelin. Allegro is working tirelessly to give mobility back to the millions of people around the world whose life is severely impacted by osteoarthritis, a disease for which there is not currently a disease-modifying treatment. We believe the unique properties of hydrocelin, if confirmed in clinical studies, could be a huge step in achieving that goal,” said Lucas Decuypere, Allegro Chief Executive Officer.

Hydrocelin contains cross-linked microparticles that are designed to act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid of the joints. Restoring the shock-absorbing capacity of the synovial fluid is intended to provide pain relief, and protect cartilage.

The two preclinical studies were conducted in rats, one over a period of 4 weeks and the other for 13 weeks. Hydrocelin was injected subcutaneously in four separate locations, with a negative control group receiving saline solution. Neither study showed any evidence of systemic toxicity.

About Hydrocelin (ALG-001)

Hydrocelin is an injectable microparticle hydrogel designed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. The biodegradable gel is an inert biocomposite, which confers unique mechanical properties and naturally self-reassembles. Forming a porous cell-friendly 3D scaffolding structure, the cross-linked microparticles may act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid, even under demanding conditions. By restoring elasticity, hydrocelin should enhance impact absorption and optimize load distribution. It is designed to provide pain relief, protect cartilage, and promote joint homeostasis. The treatment is minimally invasive.

Source:

Allegro

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback