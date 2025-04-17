Posted in | News | Materials Research

Engineering Alloy for Reliable Performance in Demanding Thermal Environments

Reviewed by Lexie CornerApr 17 2025

A research team at POSTECH, led by Professor Hyoung Seop Kim, has developed a novel alloy that retains both strength and ductility over a broad temperature range, from -196 °C to 600 °C. This breakthrough has attracted attention from the aerospace and automotive sectors. Its outstanding stability under extreme conditions positions it as a strong candidate for a wide range of high-performance applications.

Tensile properties and microstructure of a Ni-based high entropy alloy exhibiting temperature-insensitive mechanical behavior over a wide temperature range.
Tensile properties and microstructure of a Ni-based high entropy alloy exhibiting temperature-insensitive mechanical behavior over a wide temperature range. Image Credit: Pohang University of Science and Technology

Most metals used in everyday applications are highly sensitive to temperature changes. For example, metal doorknobs can feel extremely cold in the winter and very hot in the summer. Because of this sensitivity, traditional metal materials are typically designed to function well within a specific temperature range, limiting their reliability in environments with drastic temperature fluctuations.

To address this issue, the POSTECH research team introduced the concept of the "Hyperadaptor" and developed a nickel-based high-entropy alloy (HEA) that incorporates this innovative approach.

The newly developed HEA maintains consistent mechanical performance over a wide temperature range, from cryogenic conditions at -196 °C (77 K) to high temperatures at 600 °C (873 K). This remarkable stability is due to the nanoscale L1₂ precipitates, which are evenly distributed throughout the alloy.

These fine particles serve as reinforcements that help prevent deformation, while the alloy’s internal structure consistently responds to stress with uniform slip behavior across all temperatures. This innovation holds significant potential for applications that undergo rapid or extreme temperature changes, such as rocket and jet engines, automotive exhaust systems, power plant turbines, and pipelines, where the alloy's consistent performance can improve both safety and efficiency.

Our HEA breaks through the limitations of existing alloys and establishes a new class of temperature-insensitive materials. The Hyperadaptor concept represents a breakthrough in developing next-generation materials with consistent mechanical behavior even under extreme conditions.

Hyoung Seop Kim, Pohang University of Science and Technology

The study was supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT through the Nano and Materials Technology Development Program, as well as by Hyundai Motor Group.

Journal Reference:

Park, H., et al. (2025). Hyperadaptor; Temperature-insensitive tensile properties of Ni-based high-entropy alloy a wide temperature range. Materials Research Letters. doi.org/10.1080/21663831.2025.2457346.

Source:

Pohang University of Science and Technology

