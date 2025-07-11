LK Metrology Expands Into Industrial CT by Acquiring ProCon X-Ray

Best known as a manufacturer and global supplier of coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and more recently laser scanning sensors, LK Metrology Ltd, based in Castle Donington, UK, announces the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray GmbH, a specialist German manufacturer of computed tomography (CT) systems. With this strategic acquisition, LK Metrology broadens its portfolio of high-precision inspection solutions to include industrial CT imaging, strengthening its position as a long-established provider of metrology systems.

Angelo Muscarella (CEO of LK Metrology) and Joachim Gudat (founder of ProCon X-Ray). Image Credit: LK Metrology

Founded in 2003 and based in Sarstedt, Germany, ProCon X-Ray develops and manufactures modular CT and X-ray inspection equipment for industrial and scientific applications. Its systems are renowned for high-resolution focus X-ray technology, as well as customizable hardware and software. They are used worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, and materials research sectors.

Through this acquisition, LK Metrology can now offer its customers an even wider range of products for inspection and measurement from a single source, from traditional CMMs, portable measuring arms and laser scanners to high-resolution X-ray equipment and CT analysis. Both companies will work closely together to further develop existing CT systems and deliver new, flexible, integrated metrology solutions of the highest precision to customers worldwide.

Angelo Muscarella, CEO of LK Metrology said, "With the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray, we are strengthening our position as a leading, full-service provider in metrology. Industrial CT imaging perfectly complements our existing CMM and scanning technologies."

Nikolas Westphal, Managing Director of ProCon X-Ray GmbH added, "We are pleased to become part of the international LK Group and, through its outstanding global presence, to make our market-leading products accessible to a significantly wider customer base."