Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.

In the world of motion technology, few components have proven as enduring and versatile as the brushed DC motor. Known for its simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, this classic motor design continues to power a wide range of applications. With proven performance across industries and continents, our brushed DC motors are more than just components – they’re commitments to uptime, precision, and peace of mind. As we continue to grow globally, we remain focused on what matters most: delivering motion solutions that never let you down.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

In industries where timing is everything, reliability isn’t just a feature – it’s a necessity. Take agriculture, for example: it’s the one industry where you can’t negotiate with the schedule. If you miss the planting or harvesting window, you lose an entire year. The cost of failure is simply too high. That’s why engineers around the world trust Dunkermotoren’s GR Series – for when it really matters.

Why Brushed Motors Still Lead the Way

The GR Series from Dunkermotoren – A Benchmark in Brushed Motor Technology. Despite the rise of brushless alternatives, brushed motors remain unmatched in several key areas:

Simplicity & Affordability - Straightforward construction means lower production costs and easy maintenance. No need for complex controllers—speed can be adjusted simply by varying the voltage.

Rare earth-free - no neodymium magnets needed in our complete brushed motor series – often exceeds the performance of BLDC motors from other brands, without relying on Rare Earths.

High Starting Torque - Ideal for applications with frequent starts and stops, such as door systems and power tools.

Flexible Voltage Range - Operates across a wide spectrum from 12 V to 230 V, making it adaptable to diverse environments.

Rugged & Reliable - Handles short-term overloads and performs well even in harsh conditions with the right protection.

Lifetime - Offer a longer lifespan compared to similar competitor products

Performance - Deliver consistent performance across all deliveries and batches.

High modularity - with angular or planetary gearboxes and or encoders and brakes

Proven Across Industries

Medical Technology: Smooth, controlled and quiet operation in portable and benchtop equipment as well as pump applications where precision and reliability are critical.

Building Automation: Drives for sliding, swing, and revolving doors

Transportation: Train steps and doors with encoder and brake integration

Industrial & Food Automation: Reliable performance in printers and processing systems

Agriculture: Seeding machines with a robust design and IP protection up to IP69K are possible.

A Legacy of Excellence

The brushed Motor Series GR isn’t just a motor — it’s a trusted solution. Its unmatched combination of performance, cost-efficiency, and adaptability makes it the preferred choice for engineers and system designers worldwide.

Unmatched accessorizing and modularity - from gearboxes to encoders, brakes or external controller - this could be our biggest differentiator along with our willingness to work with customers on unique designs that solve application challenges rather than force them into a standard solution. And with Dunkermotoren’s ongoing innovation, the GR Series is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow —driving progress, one revolution after another.