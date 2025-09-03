Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

In the world of motion technology, few components have proven as enduring and versatile as the brushed DC motor. Known for its simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, this classic motor design continues to power a wide range of applications. With proven performance across industries and continents, our brushed DC motors are more than just components – they’re commitments to uptime, precision, and peace of mind. As we continue to grow globally, we remain focused on what matters most: delivering motion solutions that never let you down.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

In industries where timing is everything, reliability isn’t just a feature – it’s a necessity. Take agriculture, for example: it’s the one industry where you can’t negotiate with the schedule. If you miss the planting or harvesting window, you lose an entire year. The cost of failure is simply too high. That’s why engineers around the world trust Dunkermotoren’s GR Series – for when it really matters.

Why Brushed Motors Still Lead the Way

Related Stories

The GR Series from Dunkermotoren – A Benchmark in Brushed Motor Technology. Despite the rise of brushless alternatives, brushed motors remain unmatched in several key areas:

  • Simplicity & Affordability - Straightforward construction means lower production costs and easy maintenance. No need for complex controllers—speed can be adjusted simply by varying the voltage.
  • Rare earth-free - no neodymium magnets needed in our complete brushed motor series – often exceeds the performance of BLDC motors from other brands, without relying on Rare Earths. 
  • High Starting Torque - - Ideal for applications with frequent starts and stops, such as door systems and power tools. 
  • Flexible Voltage Range - Operates across a wide spectrum from 12 V to 230 V, making it adaptable to diverse environments.
  • Rugged & Reliable - Handles short-term overloads and performs well even in harsh conditions with the right protection. 
  • Lifetime - Offer a longer lifespan compared to similar competitor products
  • Performance -  Deliver consistent performance across all deliveries and batches. 
  • High modularity - with angular or planetary gearboxes and or encoders and brakes

Proven Across Industries

  • Medical Technology: Smooth, controlled and quiet operation in portable and benchtop equipment as well as pump applications where precision and reliability are critical.
  • Building Automation: Drives for sliding, swing, and revolving doors
  • Transportation: Train steps and doors with encoder and brake integration
  • Industrial & Food Automation: Reliable performance in printers and processing systems
  • Agriculture: Seeding machines with a robust design and IP protection up to IP69K are possible.

A Legacy of Excellence

The brushed Motor Series GR isn’t just a motor — it’s a trusted solution. Its unmatched combination of performance, cost-efficiency, and adaptability makes it the preferred choice for engineers and system designers worldwide.

Unmatched accessorizing and modularity - from gearboxes to encoders, brakes or external controller - this could be our biggest differentiator along with our willingness to work with customers on unique designs that solve application challenges rather than force them into a standard solution. And with Dunkermotoren’s ongoing innovation, the GR Series is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow —driving progress, one revolution after another. 

Source:

Dunkermotoren GmbH

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. (2025, September 03). Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.. AZoM. Retrieved on September 04, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64852.

  • MLA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.". AZoM. 04 September 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64852>.

  • Chicago

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64852. (accessed September 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. 2025. Brushed DC Motors from Dunkermotoren – Often Copied. Never Matched.. AZoM, viewed 04 September 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64852.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback