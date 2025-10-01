Posted in | News | Business | Automotive Materials

Ulbrich of Illinois Achieves IATF 16949:2016 Certification, Strengthening Position in the Automotive Industry

North Haven, CT — Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals is proud to announce that Ulbrich of Illinois has achieved certification to IATF 16949:2016, the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems in the automotive sector.

The certification was officially awarded on August 25, 2025, following a rigorous audit process. Developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) in conjunction with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), IATF 16949 is built on the ISO 9001 framework with additional requirements tailored to the automotive industry. These include advanced process control, risk analysis, management of customer-specific requirements, process and product audits, and employee engagement.

“This certification represents a major milestone for Ulbrich of Illinois and underscores our unwavering commitment to quality,” said Ray Sistino, General Manager of Ulbrich of Illinois. “It not only reflects the hard work of our entire team but also positions us to pursue new opportunities in the automotive market where quality, consistency, and trust are critical.”

Stronger Partnerships Through Quality

IATF 16949:2016 certification reinforces Ulbrich’s ability to serve as a trusted, long-term partner for automotive customers. By operating to the highest quality standards, Ulbrich of Illinois ensures reliability and consistency that help manufacturers reduce defects, improve efficiency, and minimize risk in their operations.

The certification also sets Ulbrich apart in a competitive market. As one of the only U.S. service centers to achieve this milestone, Ulbrich offers a level of assurance that few suppliers can match. Automotive manufacturers benefit not only from faster qualification and approval processes, but also from the confidence of knowing their programs are supported by a partner committed to continuous improvement and quality excellence.

Sistino emphasized that the achievement was the result of the dedication and collaboration of the entire Ulbrich of Illinois team. Every department contributed to the effort, from rewriting quality procedures to undergoing rigorous training, auditing, and system improvements.

“Achieving IATF certification exemplifies the Ulbrich tenet of Quality Commitment,” Sistino added. “It’s a reflection of our people and our culture of continuous improvement.”

