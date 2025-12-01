Beclimate Launches First Integrated Climate Ecosystem for the Built Environment

BEClimate, a digital-first climate infrastructure platform for the built environment, has launched the world's first fully integrated climate ecosystem tailored to decarbonizing buildings and infrastructure. The platform targets a sector responsible for over 40 % of global emissions and promises to transform carbon markets with unprecedented speed and transparency.

For too long, building owners, developers, and decarbonization technologies have been left on the sidelines of carbon markets. BEClimate changes that. James Bray, Chief Executive, BEClimate

Tackling the Bottlenecks in Building Decarbonization

Legacy carbon registries and infrastructure have struggled to support building projects. Traditional systems are slow, paper-based, and costly, with project registration, credit issuance, and verification stretching over several years. This has slowed high-impact technologies from accessing the capital they need - not because they lack effectiveness, but because the systems around them cannot keep pace with project or investor requirements.

BEClimate addresses these bottlenecks with a digital-first, integrated approach:

BEVerify enables projects to onboard and start generating verified carbon credits in days, not years. Real-Time Verification: Digital MRV and API-connected building management systems automate monitoring and issue credits based on actual measured reductions.

Projects receive verified credits daily, unlocking immediate financial value. AI-Powered Carbon Accounting: BEScope automates Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting, delivering investor-grade, compliance-ready outputs efficiently - and importantly, it is accessible to all building owners and asset managers, not just large corporations.

Powered by Quidos Expertise

BEClimate's platform is underpinned by Quidos, the UK's leading end-to-end energy efficiency group and government-accredited energy assessment body. Quidos provides the regulatory and technical foundation required for institutional-grade reporting, investment certainty, and climate finance deployment.

We are proud to support BEClimate. By combining our expertise in energy assessment, data platforms, and compliance with BEClimate's digital-first ecosystem, we remove the barriers that have historically slowed investment in low-carbon buildings. Catherine Garrido, Managing Director, Quidos

About BEClimate

BEClimate is the first integrated climate ecosystem designed specifically for the built environment. Developed by carbon market innovators and building energy experts, it combines:

A digital carbon registry

AI-powered carbon accounting

A transparent trading exchange

Structured finance solutions

The platform provides the end-to-end infrastructure required to scale decarbonization across buildings, construction, materials, and infrastructure.