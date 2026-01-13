Cobalt-Free and Manganese-Rich Batteries Offer Improved Energy at a Lower Cost

Argonne-backed research shows cobalt-free, manganese-rich batteries could deliver higher energy at a lower cost, just as U.S. automakers ramp up investment in LMR technology.

Jason Croy, director of the EaCAM consortium. Image Credit: Mark Lopez/Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at EaCAM have integrated experimental data from cobalt-free LMR cathodes, developed at Argonne, with techno-economic modeling to evaluate their feasibility and pinpoint performance and manufacturing obstacles.

The projections were encouraging: Cobalt-free LMR systems have the potential to achieve around 25 % greater energy density compared to leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 , or LFP) cells, while maintaining equal or lower anticipated costs.

Manganese-rich lithium-ion batteries are experiencing a resurgence beyond the laboratory, providing high energy, stable performance, and a decreased reliance on expensive materials.

In recent months, U.S. automakers Ford and General Motors have both revealed significant investments and commercialization strategies in lithium- and manganese-rich (LMR) technology. While interest in the industry is increasing, the scientific foundation for these materials was established many years ago at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.

From the initial discovery to scaling and adoption within the industry, Argonne's ongoing research into LMR cathodes is currently contributing to the transformation of battery technology design, construction, and implementation.

Supply Challenges and the Promise of Manganese

Lithium-ion batteries are the leading technology in the global energy storage sector, used in both vehicles and stationary applications, and they power a wide array of devices, from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs).

Depending on a single type of battery chemistry introduces vulnerabilities. This is why the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories have made it a priority to explore new chemistries for cost-effective, high-energy batteries made from readily available materials.

A significant challenge lies in the cathode, which has historically been the most expensive component of the battery due to its reliance on cobalt and nickel – essential materials that are mainly sourced from outside the United States, making them vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

In the late 1990s, researchers at Argonne National Laboratory, with support from the DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), identified a new category of cathode materials notable for their high energy potential and the use of manganese, a material that is both more abundant and less costly.

Within 10 years, the industry integrated this lithium manganese-rich (LMR) concept into low-manganese (less than 30 %) variants of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, which stimulated further research with ongoing support from the VTO. While initial studies concentrated on understanding highly manganese-rich compositions (greater than 50 %), recent efforts have pivoted towards applying those insights in practical scenarios.

Consortium Takes an Earth-Abundant Approach

In 2010, VTO initiated its inaugural multilab battery consortium, spearheaded by Argonne, to investigate the fundamental science of LMR cathodes and lessen dependence on cobalt and nickel.

By the end of 2022, this initiative, now referred to as the Earth-abundant Cathode Active Materials (EaCAM) consortium, had proven that high-performance cathodes could be developed with a reduced cobalt content.

As VTO’s first cathode consortium, EaCAM’s studies established a foundational understanding of LMR materials and spurred future research and development. The program has evolved since its inception, but has always maintained a focus on low-cost, high-energy cathodes with goals to eliminate cobalt and reduce our reliance on nickel. Accordingly, LMR cathodes have remained a constant in our research. Jason Croy, Consortium Director and Materials Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory

Achieving this goal, however, required the refinement of the structure and behavior of LMR cathodes, encompassing atomic and particle structures as well as electrode requirements.

Consequently, the EaCAM team facilitated: Innovative synthesis and processing techniques for high-performance lithium metal batteries (LMRs); Surface and bulk stabilization to enhance cycle life; Decreased manganese dissolution via innovative surface modifications; Reduced area-specific impedance (limiting current flow) and minimized impedance growth during cycling; and Enhanced electrode loading through optimized particle and electrode designs.

With these advancements, the most recent LMR systems are anticipated to achieve cell-level energy densities of approximately 270 Wh/kg (watt hours per kilogram, indicating the energy storage capacity of a battery cell per kilogram of its weight) at around $80 per kilowatt-hour. This represents a significant performance improvement compared to lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which typically averages about 210 Wh/kg at a comparable cost.

The team adopted a novel strategy based on tailoring LMR properties in concert with their inherent complexities. We took a comprehensive approach to modify LMR systems across length-scales, from atomic and particle structures to electrode formulations. The team’s deep understanding has led to consistent improvements, with exciting implications for manganese-rich cathodes beyond LMR as well. Jason Croy, Consortium Director and Materials Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory

In pursuit of this goal, the EaCAM team is creating a new category of cathodes referred to as lithium-excess spinel (LxS). These materials are structurally and electrochemically distinct from traditional oxides. They are under investigation for their potential to provide enhanced stability and energy density, as well as alternative reaction pathways, meaning different electrochemical processes for charge storage and release.

Additionally, LxS materials demonstrate minimal volume change during cycling, which may render them particularly suitable for long-lasting, solid-state battery systems.

Throughout its existence, the consortium has been the first of its kind to propose models of intricate LMR mechanisms, develop high-performance zero-cobalt cathodes, create a new class of manganese-rich cathodes, and establish shared protocols for assessing materials, cells, and performance data.

EaCAM's initiatives have also contributed to further VTO-supported projects in associated fields, such as silicon anodes, lithium-metal cells, interfacial design, sodium-ion batteries, and other manganese-rich chemistries that are abundant on Earth. As industry momentum increases, this extensive work is paving the way for the development of cost-effective, high-energy batteries made from materials that are plentiful in the United States.