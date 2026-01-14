Chemspec Europe Returns to Cologne in May 2026

Chemspec Europe, the leading cross-sector sourcing hub for fine and speciality chemicals has announced its return to Cologne on 6-7 May 2026. Six months ahead of opening, three quarters of exhibition space has already been sold, with several industry heavyweights already confirmed. The quality line-up includes industry leaders like Evonik, WeylChem, CABB, Saltigo, SEQENS, Johnson Matthey, Yashashvi Rasayan, and Brenntag.

Image Credit: Chemspec Europe

On display will be chemical solutions and innovations that span the entire value chain; from custom solutions, additives, ingredients, and APIs to contract services, regulatory support, and much more. Offerings will meet the needs of diverse markets, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, cosmetics, personal care, coatings, water treatment, electronics, batteries, renewables, and other emerging applications.

New and Improved Initiatives to Maximize Business outcomes

New and expanded initiatives designed to maximize business outcomes have also been confirmed. The New Exhibitor Zone, which successfully connected trade visitors with first-time exhibitors in 2025, will return. Providing a dedicated platform for newcomers to establish market presence and forge valuable business relationships. In 2026 the Second-Year Exhibitor Zone will be launched to give returning exhibitors dedicated support, improving cost-effectiveness with enhanced on-site assistance and amplified marketing coverage.

Building on the popularity of the 2025 conference program, which delivered over 50 well-attended sessions, Chemspec Europe 2026 will also refine its offering into two main conference streams directly responding to industry needs for both strategic guidance and technical innovation.

The Strategy Stage will focus on regulatory, geopolitical, and supply chain topics – covering the business and strategic discussions that matter most right now. Sessions will explore how geopolitics, sourcing disruption, and cost pressures are impacting the industry, giving decision-makers across procurement, regulatory, sustainability, and business strategy the insights they need to address these challenges effectively.

The Moleküle Hub is dedicated to technical innovation. Expert sessions will explore advancements across all sectors, with select sessions tailored specifically to pharma, agro and other key industries. The program delivers practical insights and best practices to help technical professionals across R&D, production, and product development stay ahead of the curve.

This focused two-stream approach ensures delegates can quickly navigate to the content most relevant to their needs. Full program details will be announced closer to the event.

A Proven Platform for Quality Connections

Chemspec Europe consistently delivers access to the decision-makers that matter. In 2025, 73 % of visitors held top-tier positions – purchasing managers, procurement directors, R&D leaders, and corporate executives actively seeking bespoke chemical solutions, manufacturing partners, and technical expertise. Combined with focused networking opportunities, this ensures efficient, high-quality business outcomes.

Chemspec Europe also leverages digital innovation and analytics to maximize exhibitor value. Enhanced matchmaking tools and the visitor-led lead capturing feature Colleqt QR, successfully implemented at recent editions, have helped exhibitors identify and connect with qualified prospects more efficiently than ever. Building on this success, 2026 will see these tools further refined to deliver even stronger results – allowing exhibitors to track connections in real-time, measure engagement, and demonstrate clear return on investment.

Secure Your Place at the Go-To Event for the Chemical Community

As the fine and speciality chemicals sector navigates complex headwinds, the strong early interest in the show underscores the value companies place in Chemspec Europe as their essential platform for face-to-face engagement and strategic relationship-building.

The 2025 edition brought together 424 suppliers and 4,037 trade visitors from 62 nations, generating over 5,000 digital connections and more than 2,000 pre-scheduled business meetings – demonstrating that the fine and speciality chemicals community thrives on direct engagement, particularly in challenging times.

“Now is precisely when the industry needs to come together,” says Christiane Beck, Event Director for Chemspec Europe, on behalf of show organizer RX. “The challenges are real – tariffs, energy costs, supply chain complexity – which is why Chemspec Europe delivers concentrated access to decision-makers, up-to-date market intelligence, and the quality partnerships that help companies navigate change effectively. We bring together producers, R&D professionals, and policymakers – all tackling the same challenges from different vantage points. That's where the chemistry happens, driving real progress.”

With strong early commitment from returning exhibitors, companies are encouraged to secure their stand space now. The Chemspec Europe Team is available to discuss tailored participation solutions that align with current business priorities and budget considerations.

Chemspec Europe 2026 will take place on 6 - 7 May at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.