3D Printing Collaboration Revolutionizes US Metal Part Manufacturing

American industries face a common challenge when sourcing new and replacement metal parts. “Months- or year-long lead times for forged or cast components from overseas limit how quickly companies can innovate and fabricate,” said Bill Peter, advanced manufacturing program director at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. These limitations become more critical for applications affecting the nation’s energy, infrastructure and security.

Researchers at DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL partnered with Lincoln Electric, the Ohio-based expert in advanced arc welding solutions and automation engineering, to explore domestic large-scale metal additive manufacturing as a solution. With more than 130 years of pioneering welding innovations, Lincoln Electric brings a legacy of technical leadership and manufacturing expertise that makes them a uniquely capable partner for ORNL in advancing next-generation production technologies.

This collaboration has yielded a wealth of outcomes, from the launch of a dedicated Lincoln Electric business unit to the development of a game-changing robotic manufacturing system. Now, U.S. industry is seeing these outcomes in action.

Partnering to Advance Large-Scale Metal 3D Printing

In 2016, the MDF and the Lincoln Electric Automation Fort Collins Division - then known as Wolf Robotics - began building a large-scale 3D-printing system called wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM). Based on welding technology, WAAM uses a robotic arm equipped with a welding torch to melt metal wire. It deposits thin layers of metal to build the desired shape.

“WAAM enables complex shapes and multi-material deposition,” Peter said. “With such freedom of design, however, how do I know I’m depositing the right geometry, achieving the right material properties and performance? How can I improve fabrication rates and cost-effectiveness?” he added. “These questions shaped our collaboration.”

Through an MDF Technical Collaboration Program cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA), the two teams developed, tested and refined their WAAM system’s process parameters, like weld head speed and power level. They assessed the quality of its printed parts using unique ORNL capabilities, like neutron scattering at the Spallation Neutron Source, a DOE Office of Science user facility.

By 2017, the WAAM system was ready for public demonstration: printing an excavator arm that was showcased at an international construction trade show.

“We worked as true partners. Both teams’ contributions were vital for proving out the new technology,” said Jason Flamm, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions general manager.

Next, the two teams joined other partners on an America Makes project. “The initial 3D-printing software couldn’t take full advantage of the robotic motion,” Flamm said. “We refined our robotic 3D-printing software on a new printing system in the MDF.”

Additional joint projects focused the teams on developing real-time monitoring and feedback controls to detect defects and improve material performance.

Partnership Powers Lincoln Electric’s Additive Growth

As successful projects added up, Lincoln Electric explored strategies to commercialize the WAAM technology. In 2019, the company launched Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions as a metal 3D-printing services provider.

“ORNL helped us envision this technology’s future,” said Mark Douglass, business development manager for Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions. “The MDF provided exposure to industries and customers we normally didn’t interact with. They helped us identify new applications, like aerospace tooling.”

MDF insights contributed to Lincoln Electric’s decision to acquire a company with aerospace tooling and machining expertise. “Additive Solutions hit the ground running with Baker Industries able to machine what we print,” Douglass said.