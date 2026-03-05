New Research Initiatives Strengthen Supply Chain for Isotopically Enriched Materials

The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced significant progress in research and development initiatives to increase the supply chain for isotopically enriched materials. These materials are critical to quantum information science and other advanced technologies. This work directly supports the goals outlined in the 2025 Executive Order: Launching the Genesis Mission.

Under the guidance and funding of the Office of Isotope R&D and Production (IRP), DOE's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has conducted successful research and development for this purpose. They have developed systems that can convert commercially available, isotopically enriched, silicon and germanium materials into high-purity silane (SiH 4 ) and germane (GeH 4 ). These gases are essential for U.S. research and development in quantum information science. They are also relevant for other advanced technology areas that rely on isotopically tailored materials.

"Our investment to strengthen the supply chain for these specialized materials is more than just a scientific achievement; it's a strategic imperative for the Genesis Mission," stated Christopher Landers, Director of the Office of Isotope R&D and Production. "Our work at PNNL is directly tackling the challenge of providing the high-purity materials necessary to unlock breakthroughs in quantum information science and other areas of national importance. We are giving our scientists and industries the foundational tools needed to drive innovation in quantum computing and AI. These advances are solidifying America's technological edge, as outlined in the Genesis Mission."

PNNL's research and development efforts supporting IRP include designing, building, and operating specialized systems. This work is developing a pathway from commercially available enriched starting compounds to device-compatible precursor gases. To further bolster the supply chain and improve efficiency, the IRP is also funding PNNL's research into a technique called "thermal diffusion isotopic separation." This method aims to directly enrich these gases, which simplifies the production process and reduces the risk of impurities. This technique will ensure a more stable supply for researchers and manufacturers.

These advancements in enriched silicon and germanium will also benefit a wide range of other advanced technologies, including next-generation semiconductor devices and other precision materials. This initiative highlights IRP's dedication to building a resilient infrastructure for specialized materials. Furthermore, IRP is committed to pursuing additional research and development or partnering with industry to further improve these materials. It aims to achieve purities and specifications for these materials that are not currently available commercially.