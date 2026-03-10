MKS Expands Family of Optical Power and Wavelength Sensors with Newport™ 819-IG-06-WL Sensor for Accurate Laser Measurements of Longer Wavelength Applications in the IR Region

MKS Inc., a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, has announced the Newport™ 819-IG-06-WL optical power and wavelength sensor, the newest member of the Newport 819-WL series of sensors that provide the flexibility to accurately measure both the optical power and wavelength of laser sources. Calibrated to NIST traceable standards to ensure accuracy, the Newport 819-IG-06-WL sensor delivers accurate, real-time measurements of laser sources from 950 to 1650 nm up to 1 W optical power.

The Newport 819-IG-06-WL Optical Power and Wavelength Sensor provides fast, accurate, real-time, and fully calibrated measurements of laser sources from 950 to 1650 nm in R&D labs and high-volume production environments. Image Credit: MKS Inc.

The sensor features a wide 6 mm aperture that simplifies optical measurements and eliminates problems related to detector saturation, alignment, beam profile, polarization, and back reflection. Designed for use in telecommunications, datacom, 3D sensing, and Lidar applications, the Newport 819-WL sensors are a convenient way to collect both power and wavelength information from lasers and VCSEL emitters.

The Newport 819-IG-06-WL optical power and wavelength sensor simultaneously measures both power and wavelength, resulting in the unique ability to "self-calibrate" the wavelength dependent response of the internal detector. That means there is no need for the user to enter a reference wavelength in order to obtain an accurate power measurement; the instrument handles this automatically by detecting the laser wavelength. In addition, each sensor includes a thermoelectric cooler for temperature control and a built-in status LED indicator that notifies the user when the device has reached a stable temperature to begin measurements. When combined with Newport advanced optical meters, the 819-WL sensors provide both benchtop display and remote communication via USB, RS232, or Ethernet interfaces, making them ideal for automated test environments.

The Newport 819-IG-06-WL sensor features simplified mounting, quick setup and alignment, and a two-meter cable, making it easy to integrate into an experiment or manufacturing setup. Free-space and fiber-coupled input options are available to accommodate a variety of laser systems. For volume applications requiring higher wavelength measurement precision (up to ± 0.01 nm), MKS offers customized specials to best meet your product needs.

Availability

The Newport 819-SL-06-WL optical power and wavelength sensor is available now.