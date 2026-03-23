SPECTRO AI QUANT: Fast, Easy Semiquantitative ICP-OES Analysis for Modern Laboratories

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has introduced SPECTRO AI QUANT semiquantitative analysis software for SPECTRO ICP-OES instruments, enabling fast, easy semiquantitative elemental analysis of unknown samples.

Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

SPECTRO AI QUANT adds the power and ease of AI- and machine learning–based semiquantitative analysis to streamline the process of identifying unknown samples when semiquantitative analysis is used to approximate the sample’s identification and concentration as the typical first step.

With SPECTRO AI QUANT, there is no need to personally select elements and lines, prepare various standards, or calibrate the analyzer for a new method. Instead, operators simply click a few buttons and obtain a semiquantitative analysis within minutes.

AI-Driven Semiquantitative Analysis for ICP-OES

SPECTRO AI QUANT replaces traditional libraries with a newly developed spectral lines library built from scratch. The library contains 44,000 lines covering wavelengths for all 75 ICP-OES-analyzable elements. Based on empirical measurements of single-element standards, the library characterizes each element and includes sensitivity information for every line normalized to the target instrument.

Unlike other software approaches that require adapting models to a specific instrument using multiple chemical reference standards, SPECTRO AI QUANT uses a single sample to normalize the machine learning training data. The same sample is also used for SPECTRO Spectra Calibration, a method that normalizes the wavelength scale of the instrument. This approach allows training data to be transferred from one instrument to another and supplied ready to use.

Accelerating ICP-OES Method Development

The software can also accelerate the time-consuming process of developing new analytical methods. For certain samples, no method development may even be necessary, since the initial semiquantitative measurement may already provide sufficient information. Depending on the task, users may save hours or even days.

Even laboratories that routinely run a variety of samples using established methods may benefit from adding a SPECTRO AI QUANT evaluation. The software can supplement routine analyzes by providing quick semiquantitative identification of additional elements that may not be included in the existing method.

Intuitive Operation and Retrospective ICP-OES Analysis

The software features intuitive displays designed for ease of use. From the ICP Analyzer Pro main menu, operators select the AI QUANT analysis function and begin measurement. Results are presented through clear visual displays, including a periodic table heatmap showing relative element concentrations and a ranked list of detected elements with confidence ratings.

Because SPECTRO ICP-OES analyzers archive the complete spectrum for every analytical result, SPECTRO AI QUANT can also analyze previously stored spectra. This allows laboratories to retrospectively determine additional elements that may have been present in a sample but were not part of the original analysis.

ICP-OES Instrument Compatibility and Application Packages

SPECTRO AI QUANT is an optional plug-in module for the ICP Analyzer Pro operating software used with SPECTRO ICP-OES analyzers. The software is currently available with purchase of, or as an upgrade to, the flagship SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzer, and will soon also be available for the SPECTROGREEN and SPECTRO GENESIS analyzers.

The initial release of SPECTRO AI QUANT includes an environmental application package with targeted training data designed specifically for water and wastewater analyzes, providing improved precision and accuracy for these applications.

Additional optional application packages are available for food and agronomy, oil and petrochemical analysis, precious metals, metallurgy, and rare earths, allowing laboratories to extend semiquantitative analysis capabilities across a wide range of applications.

Global Service and Support for Elemental Analysis Laboratories

AMECARE Performance Services support SPECTRO analytical reliability and uptime through a global network of hundreds of experienced service engineers operating in more than 50 countries.