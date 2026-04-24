New Trace Metal Certification Launched for AnalytiChem’s DigiTUBE Digestion Tubes

AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, has launched a Trace Metal Certification for its polypropylene DigiTUBE™ disposable digestion tubes, complementing its existing Volume Certification. AnalytiChem’s industry-leading DigiTUBE portfolio is supported by high-quality certificates produced in ISO 17025-certified laboratories, providing confidence in compliance and workflow efficiencies. This saves time and money in sample preparation for highly sensitive ICP trace metal analyzes where contamination control and volumetric accuracy are key.

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Manufactured from ICP-MS Grade Polypropylene and with flat bottoms for faster heat-up, DigiTUBEs are designed for use with graphite digestion block systems during trace metal contamination measurement protocols for environmental and other material samples. The DigiTUBE’s new Trace Metals Certificate provides verified results for over 65 elements, confirming ultra-low contamination and compliance for critical trace metal analyzes.

The Trace Metals Certificate details reference values for any inherent trace metal background associated with the polypropylene materials used in DigiTUBEs. These transparent, method-based reference values can support method validation, blank evaluation and audit documentation. This is crucial when measuring trace elements down to ppb or ppt levels using extremely sensitive analytical techniques, such as ICP-OES and ICP-MS.

Available in volumes 15, 50 and 100 mL with leak-free screw caps in a variety of colors (including clear), each disposable DigiTUBE includes calibrated volume graduations for easy and accurate dilution. Confirming the product’s volumetric compliance to Class A Specification according to ASTM E288-10 and ISO 384, through AnalytiChem’s ISO 17025 accredited procedure, every DigiTUBE lot also receives a Certificate of Volume analysis.

By combining digestion, dilution, transfer and storage functions in one disposable vessel, DigiTUBEs can reduce handling time and simplify sample preparation workflows. The tubes can replace up to five vessels in the laboratory, eliminating cleaning steps and helping to lower overall processing costs. An optional RackLock feature also improves usability by enabling easy one-handed closure of screw caps.

“At AnalytiChem, we remain committed to continuously improving our products to ensure they are fit for purpose and suitable for even the most demanding applications. Through our understanding of our customers’ application needs and commitment to quality and analytical confidence, we have now secured both Trace Metal Analysis and Volume Certification for our DigiTUBEs disposable digestion tubes,” said Lurdes Teixeira, VP Services & Segment Leader Environmental, AnalytiChem. “Robustly formalizing the quality of our products gives laboratories greater confidence in contamination control, volumetric accuracy and improves workflow efficiency in sensitive trace metal analysis applications.”

AnalytiChem further supports trace metal workflows, ensuring optimal sample preparation and analytical accuracy, with additional products that can be paired with DigiTUBEs to play a critical role in sample handling and analytical consistency. These include: the DigiFILTER, designed to minimize contamination risk during filtration and maintain the integrity of trace metal analyzes; Watch Glasses, featuring a ribbed step for secure placement and an integrated handle to enable safe handling and help prevent cross-contamination; and Autosampler Tubes, manufactured from virgin polypropylene (PP) with ultra-low metal content. AnalytiChem also offers High-purity ICP Standards, delivering reliable calibration solutions for accuracy and confidence in ICP-OES and ICP-MS measurements.