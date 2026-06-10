ABB Enhances AI Capabilities of Flagship Industrial Device Digital Solutions

My Measurement Assistant+, ABB’s industrial device maintenance solution, now features multilingual Copilot integration

Solution provides proactive device-specific assistance and resolves most technical issues in minutes, ushering in smarter and simpler operations across industries

In addition, users of ABB’s fleet monitoring platform Genix™ Datalyzer can leverage AI analysis for prescriptive maintenance in emissions monitoring

ABB is making industrial device maintenance smarter and simpler with the latest iteration of its digital technology My Measurement Assistant+. The update provides technicians and engineers with real-time GenAI multilingual support, expands Condition Monitoring and Dynamic QR Codes functionalities, as well as adds predictive maintenance capabilities. My Measurement Assistant+ is designed to help swiftly resolve the majority of common technical issues related to ABB’s measurement devices by delivering device-specific support and actionable insights. This ushers in smarter and simpler operations in industries such as chemicals, power, mining and water & wastewater.

ABB transmitter and My Measurement Assistant used in an industrial setting. Image Credit: ABB

Leveraging GenAI, My Measurement Assistant+ is a web application that brings device health data, service history and diagnostics into one place specifically created for ABB measurement devices, enhancing daily operations and maintenance support. It is integrated with ABB Genix™ Copilot, a GenAI solution running on Microsoft Foundry, developed by ABB in collaboration with Microsoft to help industrial companies improve efficiency, productivity and sustainability by contextualizing vast amounts of data. With conversational chats available in Spanish, German, Italian, French, Chinese and Portuguese, in addition to English, My Measurement Assistant+ now serves customers in more geographies than ever before with fast answers, analysis and advice.

Without any downloads or installation necessary, users have access to device health by scanning a device-specific Dynamic QR Code. From there, they can engage ABB Genix™ Copilot to provide analysis and prescriptive maintenance advice all within the web application. Copilot can show the device’s full spare parts library and guide users toward ordering necessary parts. It can even schedule a Visual Remote Support call for over-the-shoulder assistance, saving days of waiting and potential downtime while reducing unnecessary onsite visits.

My Measurement Assistant used on mobile. Image Credit: ABB

“Our goal is to provide ABB’s industrial customers with the solutions they need to combat costly downtime, workforce skills gaps and lack of resources, as well as amplify human potential by introducing prescriptive maintenance possibilities,” said David Lincoln, Digital Lead at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “In practical terms, ABB is bringing Internet of Things applications as seen in consumer appliances and devices to industrial operations, helping industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.”

“By integrating Copilot and agentic AI built on Microsoft Foundry into My Measurement Assistant+ and Genix Datalyzer, ABB is helping maintenance teams move from reactive troubleshooting to prescriptive, data-driven action,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft. “Customers see faster issue resolution, less downtime, and greater asset reliability, turning industrial data into practical guidance for critical operations.”

Going a step further, My Measurement Assistant+ and Copilot are now also integrated with Genix Datalyzer, ABB’s flagship fleet monitoring platform that works with live data in emissions monitoring applications. Genix Datalyzer generates visualizations to turn reactive operations into proactive confidence, where users can leverage Copilot AI for analysis, answers and advice that enable prescriptive maintenance solutions. In addition, it introduces a cybersecurity dashboard that shows all security measures in place and how assets and the data that is being transmitted are protected.

ABB is demoing the capabilities of My Measurement Assistant+ and Genix Datalyzer, as well as the integration between the two, April 20-24 at Hannover Messe, Microsoft Booth, Hall 17, Stand G06.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation