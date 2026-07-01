SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROPORT LIBS PXL01 Portable OES Metals Analyzer

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has introduced the SPECTROPORT LIBS PXL01 portable OES metals analyzer for metals analysis in the field.

SPECTROPORT LIBS at worksite. Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

When testing the elemental makeup of metals in the field or at the worksite, mistakes matter. An alloy ID error at a pipeline or shipping dock can miss a bad weld, require a batch rework, or trigger a lost contract. Accurate measurements of carbon (C) are critical to identifying many low-alloy steels. And while handheld LIBS analyzers can extend elemental coverage beyond XRF limits in some cases, their ability to measure light elements remains restricted - handling carbon only partially, and phosphorus (P) and sulfur (S) typically not at all.

The SPECTROPORT LIBS PXL01 portable OES metals analyzer has no such limitations. It delivers reliable, on-site identification and concentration of these three key light elements, and more.

Based on LIBS technology, a type of optical emission spectroscopy (OES), the SPECTROPORT LIBS expands SPECTRO’s portfolio of mobile metal analyzers and bridges the gap between handheld and mobile devices. Its split-body design enables it to surpass the performance of handheld XRF analyzers, and even most newer LIBS handheld instruments. So, it provides accurate identification, verification, and determination of concentrations of most alloys, rapidly and reliably, right on the spot.

The analyzer boosts productivity via broad elemental coverage plus fast measurements within just 2–6 seconds. It also consumes a fraction of the argon that traditional mobile or portable arc/spark systems require. Results: the right mix of power, portability, and usability that today’s applications demand - for reliable metals identification, right in the field.

For transportability, SPECTROPORT LIBS PXL01 can be configured with two replaceable batteries, an ultra-light argon cartridge – all loaded into the instrument body, and a wheeled carrying case. The long-lasting quick-change batteries enable up to 120 measurements per hour (at a 6-second measurement time) for up to 4.5 hours of operation when two batteries are installed. Upcoming mobility offerings include a backpack frame, a docking station for small parts analysis, and a mobile workstation using a standard argon bottle with mains or battery power options.

The split-body design incorporates two optical systems, so it can optimize for both shorter vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) and non-VUV element wavelengths. Results: higher resolution, a greater range of elemental wavelengths, and often lower limits of detection (LODs).

The latest generation of SPECTRO Spark Analyzer Pro software – known from SPECTRO’s stationary metal analyzers – is now also available on the SPECTROPORT LIBS. It empowers users to define testing modes and sample identification fields quickly and intuitively. Clear, predefined views omit unnecessary selections and guide users directly to the task at hand. Operators get straightforward options for applications such as grade identification, grade control, and also pass/fail sorting.

Predefined calibration packages and a SPECTRO-exclusive iCAL 2.0 diagnostics software eliminate repeated standardizations and delays. Perform a single-sample standardization at the start of testing, and the instrument is set for the day. iCAL diagnostics ensure stable performance throughout a typical day regardless of most temperature shifts.

SPECTROPORT LIBS PXL01 provides flexible, comprehensive control of metals data management. Its advanced tools accurately and definitively verify, record, and document complete testing results for every field check, every incoming shipment, and every outgoing product. Via WebApp plus PC connections from WLAN/LAN to USB, it offers wide options for data availability on devices throughout the worksite.

The SPECTROPORT LIBS system is available with two probes. The standard probe offers fast, flexible, laser-based performance for routine alloy identification in the field. A second probe option integrates ultraviolet (UV) optics for applications that require reliable measurement of carbon, sulfur, and phosphorus. Both probes also feature a built-in display, so users can run the instrument from the probe and view fast results at the point of measurement. Both probes can be operated with or without argon. Generating an argon-assisted measurement atmosphere supports more stable and sensitive analysis – and with the UV probe, analysis of more elements, such as carbon, phosphorus and sulfur.

AMECARE Performance Services support SPECTRO analytical reliability and uptime through a global network of hundreds of experienced service engineers operating in more than 50 countries.