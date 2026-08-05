SPECTRO Introduces New, Improved SPECTROSCOUT kt Portable ED-XRF Analyzer

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has introduced the new, improved SPECTROSCOUT kt portable ED-XRF analyzer for rapid, reliable analysis of precious metals and alloys on the spot.

SPECTROSCOUT. Image Credit: SPECTRO

Incoming inspection, quality monitoring, and hallmarking require fast, precise, accurate, and nondestructive measurement of gold, silver, and other precious metals and alloys. Hallmarking centers, showrooms, assay offices, jewelers, pawn shops, jewelry makers, refiners, and recyclers also need an affordable analyzer that offers a small analysis spot, fits crowded workspaces, withstands constant operation, and requires little operator training.

Based on technology used in the proven SPECTRO xSORT handheld analyzer, SPECTROSCOUT kt provides onsite transportability together with robust construction and silicon drift detector (SDD) X-ray technology. The SDD technology offers performance superior to that of the Si-PIN detectors used in many competitive instruments. Its fundamental parameters screening method is similar to that used in SPECTRO MIDEX and SPECTROCUBE D benchtop analyzers, and optional customer-specific calibrations can further enhance accuracy. Together, these capabilities support fast, dependable, nondestructive analyses on the spot.

Other instruments may sacrifice speed for analytical performance or identify major alloy grades without quantifying minor elements. SPECTROSCOUT kt provides precision and accuracy across the concentration ranges typically found in precious-metal alloys, with measurement times of 30 to 90 seconds.

Standardization requires one sample and approximately five minutes. The combination of analytical performance and throughput makes the analyzer suitable for small shops and portable use, as well as a backup system for larger operations.

SPECTROSCOUT kt covers all relevant elements in precious-metal alloys – 25 total – measuring major precious metals and many minor elemental concentrations. Its readouts provide clear results for valuation.

Designed for practical portability, SPECTROSCOUT kt incorporates a large sample compartment within a small footprint. The analyzer is easily transportable and suited to crowded counters, benchtops, and other space-limited work areas.

For point-of-sale analysis in high-volume showrooms, SPECTROSCOUT kt can determine whether unwanted elements are present in a piece of jewelry and verify whether measured purity matches the hallmark.

Predefined application packages present relevant information on a single screen. A fully configurable grade library supports identification of precious-metal and alloy grades, while comprehensive data management provides full access to all analysis results and measured spectra, past and present.

An integrated video system offers 1 mm spot testing for small pieces and mixed alloys, with sample positioning and image storage. SPECTROSCOUT kt connects by USB cable to SPECTRO XRF Analyzer Pro software running on a Windows- based tablet, laptop, or PC. The system is simple to use and maintain, even for operators without specialized knowledge.

Users can maximize SPECTRO analytical reliability and uptime with AMECARE Performance Services. Hundreds of support engineers, based in more than 50 countries, are trained in the relevant technologies to provide focused, fast, on-the-spot service.