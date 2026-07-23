ABB Enables Thermal Mass Flow Measurement in Safety-Critical Applications With SIL 2 Certification

ABB’s SensyMaster flowmeter now delivers verified thermal mass flow measurement for the chemicals, oil & gas, power & utilities, and industrial gas industries

Flowmeter can be integrated into automated Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), a key pillar of process automation architecture

Previously, thermal mass flow measurement was often excluded from SIS designs due to lack of functional safety certification

ABB’s SensyMaster FMT400 flowmeter has earned a SIL 2 certification for use in safety-critical process applications, enabling thermal mass flow measurement in the chemicals, oil & gas, power & utilities, and industrial gas industries. The certification is awarded by TÜV SÜD in accordance with the international functional safety standard IEC 61508-2.

ABB’s SensyMaster FMT400 flowmeter. Image Credit: ABB

With SIL 2 certification, SensyMaster can be directly integrated into automated Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), a key pillar of process automation architecture. Previously, thermal mass flow measurement was often excluded from SIS designs due to lack of functional safety certification.

Instead of measuring the actual volume of gases, SensyMaster evaluates how much a heated sensor cools as gas flows past it. A proven gas flow measurement technology, SensyMaster performs direct mass flow measurement of natural and industrial gases, as well as continuous self-diagnostics with fault detection. In gas flow measurement, plant operators require sensors that not only measure accurately but can detect failures long before a safety incident is triggered, impacting plant processes.

“Tightening regulatory requirements are pushing process plants to require SIL-rated instrumentation across all critical loops,” said Gerrit Weppner, Global Product Manager at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Achieving SIL 2 certification for SensyMaster reinforces our commitment to delivering safe and reliable instrumentation to industries where functional safety compliance is mandatory. Process engineers can now include thermal mass flow measurement directly into their safety loops, with third-party verified failure data.”

With built-in continuous self-diagnostics, the SensyMaster supports digital plant strategies, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time device health monitoring. This reduces reliance on manual inspections and improves overall plant availability.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation