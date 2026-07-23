ABB Advances Flow Measurement for Harsh and Low-Flow Applications

ABB upgrades ProcessMaster FER620 sensor to benefit customers in water abstraction, water treatment and water distribution

New configuration designed for buriable applications and low-flow conditions

Fully welded and hermetically sealed sensor delivers greater accuracy, reliability and efficiency in challenging applications

ABB advances flow measurement performance with a major upgrade to the ProcessMaster FER620 flowmeter family, delivering greater accuracy, reliability and efficiency for harsh conditions and low-flow applications. The ProcessMaster FER620 features a rugged, fully welded and hermetically sealed sensor that ensures long-term stability and performance in the most challenging environments across pumping stations, water abstraction, water treatment, water distribution and irrigation.

The ProcessMaster FER620 flowmeter. Image Credit: ABB

The ProcessMaster FER620 sensor design supports direct burial of the flowmeter without the need for a chamber. The sensor is protected against continuous submersion in water with an IP68 rating.

Thanks to a reduced bore, the sensor can measure from very low velocities to up to 10 m/s, giving it a high turndown range. This ensures highly accurate measurement in low-flow conditions such as night flow rates. With a 0xD/0xD installation design, it requires zero straight pipe clearance either upstream or downstream of the flowmeter, a perfect fit when space is a premium.

“Customers across the water sector are demanding solutions that are robust, flexible, and ready for the realities of modern water infrastructure,” said Krishna Prashanth, Global Product Line Manager, Electromagnetic Flowmeters, at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “The ability of ProcessMaster FER620 to maintain accuracy in challenging scenarios with limited straight-run makes it a strong fit across the full water cycle.”

The ProcessMaster flowmeters have a modular design that stems from ABB’s commitment to providing sustainable and futureproof solutions which reduce waste going to landfill. Modularity enables customers to adapt to changing technological landscapes and operational requirements without significant overhauls. This lowers total cost of ownership and enhances the lifecycle of products.

IoT connectivity is embedded across all of ABB’s ProcessMaster models. Users have a choice of high-speed communication options for plant-based or remote in-the-field metering applications, providing greater visibility and control of connected flowmeter assets with enhanced data analytics and process control opportunities.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation