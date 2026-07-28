StellarNet Expands Semiconductor Thin-Film Measurement Systems with New TF-Micro™ Thin-Film Measurement Microscope TF-AM™ Automated Mapping and Surface Quality Verification™

As semiconductor devices continue to become smaller and more complex, accurate thin-film metrology plays an increasingly important role in wafer process development and advanced device manufacturing. Engineers developing next-generation semiconductor technologies require precise thin-film thickness measurements while maintaining the flexibility to adapt measurement workflows as new materials, deposition processes, and fabrication techniques continue to evolve.

To support these growing requirements, StellarNet has expanded its thin-film metrology portfolio with the introduction of the TF-Micro™ Thin-Film Measurement Microscope, a modular microscope-based system designed for precision thin-film thickness measurements. Built on StellarNet's modular instrumentation philosophy, the TF-Micro system allows laboratories to configure the capabilities they need today while providing a straightforward path for future expansion.

Researchers and process engineers interested in semiconductor film characterization can learn more about Semiconductor Thin-Film Measurement Systems by visiting: https://www.stellarnet.us/systems/thin-film-metrology/semiconductor-measurement/

The TF-Micro system combines high-resolution microscope imaging with StellarNet's Thin-Film Metrology software to deliver accurate thin-film thickness measurements. Laboratories can enhance the system over time with TF-AM™ Automated Mapping and Surface Quality Verification™, allowing the same instrument to support increasingly sophisticated metrology workflows without replacing the core system.

"Semiconductor research is constantly evolving," said Jason Pierce of StellarNet. "Our modular philosophy allows engineers to build the measurement system that best supports today's applications while providing a clear upgrade path to automation and advanced imaging workflows as future requirements develop."

TF-AM™ Automated Mapping

TF-AM™ Automated Mapping enhances the TF-Micro system by automating precision thin-film thickness measurements across user-defined grids, lines, and regions of interest. Instead of manually repositioning the sample for every measurement, engineers can automatically generate detailed thin-film thickness maps while recording:

Thin-film thickness

Optical reflectance spectra

Optical model calculations

Measurement coordinates

Complete measurement documentation

Automated mapping improves repeatability, increases measurement throughput, and provides greater insight into film uniformity, deposition consistency, and process variation.

Surface Quality Verification™

Surface Quality Verification™ integrates microscope imaging directly into the measurement workflow, allowing users to visually verify and document each measurement location before collecting spectral data. The imaging workflow assists users in identifying visible surface conditions that may influence measurement quality, including:

Dust and particulate contamination

Fibers and lint

Hair and debris

Large droplets or surface residue

Sample edges

Sample fixtures or measurement obstructions

General measurement location suitability

By documenting the measurement area before analysis, researchers can improve confidence in their measurements while maintaining a permanent visual record of every analyzed location.

Designed for Semiconductor Materials and Thin-Film Processes

The TF-Micro system supports precision thin-film characterization across a broad range of semiconductor materials and process applications, including:

Silicon Dioxide (SiO 2 )

) Silicon Nitride (Si 3 N 4 )

N ) Photoresist Films

High-k Dielectrics

Transparent Conductive Oxides

Polysilicon

Compound Semiconductor Materials

MEMS Devices

Silicon Photonics

Research and Development Thin-Film Stacks

Depending on the selected configuration, users can perform precision manual measurements, automated mapping, imaging-assisted verification, or combine these capabilities within a common Thin-Film Metrology software environment.

A Modular Approach to Thin-Film Metrology

The TF-Micro family reflects StellarNet's long-standing modular instrumentation philosophy. Rather than requiring laboratories to purchase a fully configured system, users can build a thin-film measurement solution around their current applications while maintaining a clear path for future expansion.

Researchers can begin with the core TF-Micro system and add TF-AM™ Automated Mapping and Surface Quality Verification™ as new measurement requirements emerge. This modular architecture protects existing investments, simplifies future upgrades, and allows laboratories to purchase only the capabilities that best support their workflow.

Whether performing routine thin-film thickness measurements, automated thickness mapping, or imaging-assisted measurement verification, users benefit from a common software platform, familiar workflows, and a flexible system designed to grow alongside semiconductor research and manufacturing.

Designed for Semiconductor Research and Manufacturing

The TF-Micro family is well suited for:

Semiconductor research laboratories

University nanofabrication facilities

Process development laboratories

MEMS research

Silicon photonics development

Compound semiconductor laboratories

Advanced materials research

Pilot manufacturing facilities

Industrial quality assurance

By combining optical spectroscopy, microscope imaging, automated mapping, and imaging-assisted verification within a common software environment, the TF-Micro family provides researchers with a flexible and expandable solution for precision semiconductor thin-film characterization throughout the development cycle.