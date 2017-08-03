Posted in | Photonics | Materials Analysis

Norway's Grieg Seafood Deploys Particle Analysis Cameras in Salmon Farming Operations

Norway’s Grieg Seafood has bought three particle analysis cameras from a US company for use in its salmon farming operations in Canada and the UK, reports Environment Coastal & Offshore.

Credit: https://www.undercurrentnews.com/

Related Stories

The company will deploy the “FlowCam” cameras from US supplier Fluid Imaging Technologies, based in Scarborough, Maine, in its farms in British Columbia and Scotland, in order to monitor future algal blooms.

In 2016, 23 million salmon died from algal bloom in Chile, with an economic cost estimated to have been $800 million.

Historically, Grieg has used manual microscopy to identify and count algae to determine if there was a need to employ mitigation strategies. On any given day, there could be upwards of 100 species of algae, and using manual microscopy can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. The quality of the analyzed data is not consistent, and the process is prone to error.

“HABs [harmful algal blooms] move quickly,” said Dean Trethewey, seawater production director at Grieg. “The ocean is an ever-changing environment; for us it is not a matter of if we see HABs, but when. HABs can have an impact on our stocks causing reduced feed rates and even mortality. As climate change identifies increasing algae species, we need to adapt to this new environment more quickly.”

According to Harry Nelson, vice president of aquatic markets at Fluid Imaging, Norway's Marine Harvest and Cermaq Group are also using the cameras in their operations in British Columbia.

Source: http://www.griegseafood.no/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials
Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

The ULTIMA® X5000 Gas Monitor from MSA is the future of gas detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases. MSA XCell® gas sensors with TruCal® technology delivers calibration cycles up to 18 months (local calibration respected).

From MSA
Automatic Melting Point: SMP50

Automatic Melting Point: SMP50

The Stuart SMP50 Automatic Melting point is equipped with the newest digital camera technology in order to produce a high resolution video of the sample melt.

From Stuart

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »