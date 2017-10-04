Nordson MARCH Presents Paper at SMTA Guadalajara on Enhancing Performance of PCBAs Using Plasma Treatment

Nordson MARCH, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, will present the paper, Enhancing the Performance of Printed Circuit Board Assemblies Using Plasma Treatment, at SMTA Guadalajara 2017. David Foote, Global Applications Manager, Nordson MARCH, will discuss the fundamentals of plasma treatment.

Specific applications and examples will be shown to demonstrate the many uses and benefits of plasma processing for printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), including managing electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage.

The reliability and performance of modern advanced electronic assemblies must increase to meet market requirements and demands. Plasma treatment is proven to be beneficial for PCBAs as well as for encapsulating the package. Foote.

Optimized plasma processes enable 3D-packaging technologies that are useful and reliable. Plasma treatment cleans surfaces prior to bonding to enhance adhesive bonding and wire bonds and enhances the flow of underfill materials for flip chip packages enabling better bonding and more reliable packages. It is beneficial prior to conformal coating for improved adhesion and flow characteristics. Plasma deposition of hydrophobic films onto PCBAs have been shown to improve long-term reliability, and can be an alternative to conformal coatings.

The presentation will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 11:30am in Sala A, Hotel RIU Guadalajara, Av. Adolfo López Mateos Sur 830, Fracc. Chapalita, Chapalita, Guadalajara 44500 Mexico.

For more information, contact Nordson MARCH at [email protected] or visit the website at www.nordsonmarch.com.