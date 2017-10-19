Graphene Oxide Available in 3 Forms for a Variety of Applications

Left -- 0.5 wt% nonfunctionalised graphene oxide in epoxy resin; right -- 0.5 wt% functionalised graphene oxide in epoxy resin (Credits: Goodfellow)

Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of graphene oxide for use in a wide range of applications.

Graphene oxide is:

  • Easily dispersed in water, other organic solvents, and different matrices
  • Can be embedded in different ceramic or polymeric matrices to improve electrical, thermal and mechanical properties
  • Adaptable for many applications through functionalisation
  • Unique: Chemical reduction of graphene oxide is the most suitable method of mass production of graphene

Goodfellow offers this versatile product is three forms.

Graphene Oxide Dispersed in Water

Graphite is chemically processed to obtain monolayer flakes of graphene oxide. It is available in various water dispersion concentrations and quantities. Applications include use in graphene/polymer composite materials, batteries, biomedical research, solar cells, supercapacitors, support for metallic catalysts, low permeability materials, biosensors, multifunctional materials, and graphene research.

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Reduced graphene oxide is obtained by reducing graphene oxide chemically, thermally or by irradiation to get the powder form. The excellent electrical conductivity of this product is an important feature in some research projects. Applications include use in biomedical research, batteries, printable graphene electronics, supercapacitors, and graphene research.

Graphene Oxide Film

Graphene oxide film is prepared by the filtration of a monolayer graphene oxide dispersion. It is nonconductive and has a diameter of 4 cm and thickness of 12-15 μm. Applications include use in biomedical research, membranes, and graphene research.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

In this interview, Professor Philip Withers, Regius Professor of Material at The University of Manchester, talks to AZoM about the ESPRC Prosperity Partnership project he is leading, and how it is tackling the problem of corrosion.

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion
Sialon Metering Valves

Sialon Metering Valves

Syalon 050 is finding increased use as a metering valve for abrasive slurries, particularly for chemical and sub–sea applications. Reasons for its populkarity are provided as are examples of how it performs in relation to inconel and silicon carbide.

From International Syalons
nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

The nCS1 instrument from Spectradyne depends upon nanofabricated disposable analysis cartridges. These microfluidic devices are centered on an innovative patented nanoparticle analyzer (NPA) technology that makes use of resistive pulse sensing.

From Spectradyne

More Content from Goodfellow

See all content from Goodfellow