Graphene Oxide Available in 3 Forms for a Variety of Applications

Left -- 0.5 wt% nonfunctionalised graphene oxide in epoxy resin; right -- 0.5 wt% functionalised graphene oxide in epoxy resin (Credits: Goodfellow)

Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of graphene oxide for use in a wide range of applications.

Graphene oxide is:

Easily dispersed in water, other organic solvents, and different matrices

Can be embedded in different ceramic or polymeric matrices to improve electrical, thermal and mechanical properties

Adaptable for many applications through functionalisation

Unique: Chemical reduction of graphene oxide is the most suitable method of mass production of graphene

Goodfellow offers this versatile product is three forms.

Graphene Oxide Dispersed in Water

Graphite is chemically processed to obtain monolayer flakes of graphene oxide. It is available in various water dispersion concentrations and quantities. Applications include use in graphene/polymer composite materials, batteries, biomedical research, solar cells, supercapacitors, support for metallic catalysts, low permeability materials, biosensors, multifunctional materials, and graphene research.

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Reduced graphene oxide is obtained by reducing graphene oxide chemically, thermally or by irradiation to get the powder form. The excellent electrical conductivity of this product is an important feature in some research projects. Applications include use in biomedical research, batteries, printable graphene electronics, supercapacitors, and graphene research.

Graphene Oxide Film

Graphene oxide film is prepared by the filtration of a monolayer graphene oxide dispersion. It is nonconductive and has a diameter of 4 cm and thickness of 12-15 μm. Applications include use in biomedical research, membranes, and graphene research.