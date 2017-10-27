The University of Pittsburgh Adds Educational Mass Spectrometer to Physics Curriculum

The University of Pittsburgh has purchased Extrel’s educational mass spectrometer, the IQ-2000, for use in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, part of the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences. The instrument will play a pinnacle role in expanding teaching opportunities.

The IQ-2000 will be used to teach concepts of physics involving electricity and magnetism for the modern advanced/honors physics laboratory. The main job of the instrument will be to analyze simple gases for isotopic abundance as well as understanding ion optics, detection, energetics, and path.

We are honored to have an IQ-2000 become a part of the distinguished history of innovation and research the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences has been practicing over the past 150 years. Haley Gabor, Product Specialist.

The compact design of the IQ-2000 allows for convenient movement between various laboratories and classrooms. The versatility of the instrument makes it a great tool for lecture demonstrations and for use in various departments within the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Pittsburgh was awarded funding from Extrel’s Educational Grant Program, which contributed to the procurement of their IQ-2000. Extrel’s Educational Grant Program for qualified IQ-2000 purchases allows applicants to earn up to 33% of the total cost of the instrument. The goal of the grant program is to encourage the use of mass spectrometer technology in high school and higher education classrooms.

For more information about the IQ-2000 or the Educational Grant Program, please contact Extrel at [email protected] or 412-963-7530. Or visit our website at www.extrel.com.

Over 50 years ago, two professors changed the landscape of mass spectrometry by developing innovative RF and DC power supplies. Their discoveries became the foundation of Extrel – a world leader in state-of-the-art research and process mass spectrometers, residual gas analyzers, and quadrupole mass spectrometry components. Since 1964, Extrel instruments have been recognized for their exceptional performance, reliability and flexibility. They are complemented by the most comprehensive application, technical and on-site support in the industry, and used by Nobel laureates and thousands of others worldwide. Extrel looks forward to the next 50 years of inspiring scientific collaboration.