The 19th Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition

Image Credits: SIMM Exhibition

Machinery Show in Shenzhen, Date: March 29th – April 1st, 2018, Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Guangdong, China

SIMM is an international machinery show, and is where the world's intelligent system, equipment and tools buyers go to find new suppliers and the market's most innovative solutions. SIMM 2017 attracted 1,235 exhibitors, 92,634 visitors and covered an exhibition area of 110,000 square meters. Many exhibitors and visitors from famous manufacturing enterprises around the globe such as MAZAK, SIEMENS, FANUC, Han’s Laser, ASSAB, Roders Tec took part in the show each year.

SIMM 2018 Theme Pavilions

Shenzhen International Machine Tool Exhibition;

Hall 1: Metal Cutting Machine Tool

Hall 2: Laser and Sheet Metal Machine Equipment

Hall 3: Sheet Metal and Punch Automation

Hall 9: Cutting Tools and Accessories

Shenzhen International Industrial Supply Exhibition;

Hall 4: Precision Machinery Parts and Metal Material

Hall 5: Hardware and Fastener

Shenzhen International Robotics and Smart Factory Exhibition;

Hall 6: Measuring Instrument Area

Hall 6 Platform: Digital Measurement and 3D Printing Area

Hall 7: Industrial Automation Area

Hall 8: Robotics and Integrated Application

