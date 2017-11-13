The 19th Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition

Written by AZoMNov 13 2017
Image Credits: SIMM Exhibition
Machinery Show in Shenzhen, Date: March 29th – April 1st, 2018, Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Guangdong, China
SIMM is an international machinery show, and is where the world's intelligent system, equipment and tools buyers go to find new suppliers and the market's most innovative solutions. SIMM 2017 attracted 1,235 exhibitors, 92,634 visitors and covered an exhibition area of 110,000 square meters. Many exhibitors and visitors from famous manufacturing enterprises around the globe such as MAZAK, SIEMENS, FANUC, Han’s Laser, ASSAB, Roders Tec took part in the show each year.
SIMM 2018 Theme Pavilions
Shenzhen International Machine Tool Exhibition;
Hall 1: Metal Cutting Machine Tool
Hall 2: Laser and Sheet Metal Machine Equipment
Hall 3: Sheet Metal and Punch Automation
Hall 9: Cutting Tools and Accessories
Shenzhen International Industrial Supply Exhibition;
Hall 4: Precision Machinery Parts and Metal Material
Hall 5: Hardware and Fastener
Shenzhen International Robotics and Smart Factory Exhibition;
Hall 6: Measuring Instrument Area
Hall 6 Platform: Digital Measurement and 3D Printing Area
Hall 7: Industrial Automation Area
Hall 8: Robotics and Integrated Application
Pre-register online to get your free badge!
Contact us for more details on; Ms. Talina Zeng, Tel: +86 755 23940012, email: [email protected],website: www.simmtime.com