Sachin Mishra is 2017 Goodfellow PhD Award Winner

The 2017 Goodfellow PhD Award for the best PhD publication by a South African student in the field of the Physics of Condensed Matter and Materials has been presented to Sachin Mishra of the University of the Free State for his publication entitled “Stimuli-enabled zipper-like graphene interface for auto-switchable bioelectronics,” published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics vol. 89 (2017) 305 – 311.

Prof Ashutosh Tiwari (left) presents the 2017 Goodfellow PhD Publication Award to Sachin Mishra of the University of the Free State.

The Goodfellow Award, bestowed at the South African Institute of Physics (SAIP) conference each year, is funded by the Goodfellow Group of Companies, international suppliers of high-quality metals, polymers, ceramics and other materials to universities and other research facilities. According to Goodfellow Chief Executive Officer Stephen Aldersley, the Goodfellow Award – first given at the SAIP conference in 2000 – is a tangible example of the company’s commitment to recognizing talented young scientists.

We at Goodfellow are pleased to do our part in highlighting the research of these exceptional young professionals, their innovative work is an inspiration to us all.

Stephen Aldersley, Goodfellow Chief Executive Officer.

