Techsil launch new, black epoxy underfill adhesive suitable for use in reflow processes

A new epoxy-based underfiller called Structalit® 8202 has been developed by Panacol (Steinbach, Germany) and is being launched in the UK by adhesive specialists, Techsil (Bidford-on-Avon, UK). Structalit® 8202 is a low viscosity one-part adhesive with a high capillary flow and fills the narrowest of gaps.

Designed for chip stack packages and BGAs, Structalit® 8202 is a high performance underfill material. It is a one-part, black coloured epoxy with low viscosity which flows into very thin spaces. Special features of this product are its low coefficient of thermal expansion and high glass transition temperature. This makes Structalit® 8202 stable at high temperatures, allowing usage in reflow soldering processes.

Structalit® 8202 cures rapidly under the influence of heat. The underfiller can also be cured during reflow processes. Due to its very good compatibility with most lead free solders the adhesive cures completely even if it gets into contact with residues from flux agents.

Once cured, the material provides excellent mechanical properties to protect solder joints during thermal cycling. Structalit® 8202 is RoHS compliant and meets electronic grade standards (less than 900ppm Cl-).

For further information please contact us at [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
IKA Laboratory Software: labworldsoft®

IKA Laboratory Software: labworldsoft®

IKA’s labworldsoft® 5.0 software package provides an advanced, multi-purpose software platform for the measurement, control and regulation of laboratory equipment and instrumentation. The software enables up to 64 devices to be networked via a single PC, meaning that laboratory processes and experiments can be automated easier and more efficiently.

From IKA

More Content from Techsil

See all content from Techsil