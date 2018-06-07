Goodfellow is pleased to offer a new line of additive manufacturing (AM) materials and services which can be expertly tailored to the design, function and product life of your application.

AM Materials

Goodfellow’s growing line of AM raw materials reflects evolving AM technology: advances in technology put more rigorous demands on materials, and advances in materials fuel advances in AM technology. Our technical experts fully understand this synergy and can help you make the best material selection for your AM process and application. We currently offer the following categories of raw materials for a range of AM processes:

Metal, alloy and ceramic powders

Metal and alloy wires

Polymer monofilaments

AM Services

With thorough knowledge of the latest AM processes, Goodfellow can provide comprehensive AM services, from initial drawing to post-production finishing. Specifically, Goodfellow can:

Fine-tune your component design or create the design for you.

Assist in choosing the best AM process for achieving your desired results.

Produce finished parts for you using AM technology or, if more appropriate, traditional manufacturing methods.

Provide materials or finished parts in quantities from prototype to large-volume production.

The Goodfellow Advantage

Direct access to in-house materials experts regarding material selection and cost-effective product design

No-obligation quotations supplied upon submission of material specifications or drawings

ISO 9001 certified

For more information about this exciting new line of AM materials and services, contact a Goodfellow technical expert on 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 (0) 1480 424 800 or email [email protected]