Additive Manufacturing (AM) Materials and Services

Goodfellow is pleased to offer a new line of additive manufacturing (AM) materials and services which can be expertly tailored to the design, function and product life of your application.

Related Stories

AM Materials

Goodfellow’s growing line of AM raw materials reflects evolving AM technology: advances in technology put more rigorous demands on materials, and advances in materials fuel advances in AM technology. Our technical experts fully understand this synergy and can help you make the best material selection for your AM process and application. We currently offer the following categories of raw materials for a range of AM processes:

Metal, alloy and ceramic powders
Metal and alloy wires
Polymer monofilaments

AM Services

With thorough knowledge of the latest AM processes, Goodfellow can provide comprehensive AM services, from initial drawing to post-production finishing. Specifically, Goodfellow can:

Fine-tune your component design or create the design for you.
Assist in choosing the best AM process for achieving your desired results.
Produce finished parts for you using AM technology or, if more appropriate, traditional manufacturing methods.
Provide materials or finished parts in quantities from prototype to large-volume production.

The Goodfellow Advantage

Direct access to in-house materials experts regarding material selection and cost-effective product design
No-obligation quotations supplied upon submission of material specifications or drawings
ISO 9001 certified                                                                                              

For more information about this exciting new line of AM materials and services, contact a Goodfellow technical expert on 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 (0) 1480 424 800 or email [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a form of size exclusion chromatography which can be used to 'clean' complex mixtures of large, interfering molecules from samples further used for analytical analyses like HPLC, GC or MS.

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering
The Sapphire CMOS Image Sensor for Diverse Applications

The Sapphire CMOS Image Sensor for Diverse Applications

The Sapphire CMOS image sensor is purpose built to be functionally, hardware and software compatible with the 1.3 million pixel EV76C560 device. A 1600 x 1200 pixel device, it was based upon Teledyne e2v’s proprietary Eye-On-Si CMOS imaging technology and is perfect for a wide range of applications where a first-rate performance is needed.

From Teledyne E2V

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »