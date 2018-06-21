Highly Upgradeable Modular Flow Chemistry System

Uniqsis introduces the FlowLab Plus™ for process research chemists looking for a flow chemistry system combining top performance with true operational flexibility.

FlowLab Plus™ is a versatile flow chemistry system built around the Uniqsis Binary Pump™ dual channel reagent delivery system. The system is configured to run both manual and automated flow chemistry reactions. It is the modular equivalent of Uniqsis’ renowned FlowSyn™ integrated flow reactor and may be configured with any combination of up to 4 individual reactor modules.

The computer, pumps and modules are connected over a LAN using an Ethernet hub. In this way, the system can be controlled remotely by Wi-Fi, allowing the control computer to be conveniently operated outside your fume hood.

A wide variety of configurations are possible. By selecting from the HotCoil™ and HotChip™ heated reactor modules, and the Polar Bear Plus Flow™ and new Polar Bear Plus GSM™ cryogenic modules, an operating range from -40°C to 300°C is possible.

Adding Uniqsis’ powerful FlowControl II software permits integration of the FlowLab Plus with a fraction collector, much more sophisticated reaction automation (such as automated sample loop filling), the ability to program multiple experiments and, critically, integration with the Flow-UV™ inline UV-vis spectrophotometer to monitor steady state conditions in real time.

For further information please visit www.uniqsis.com/paProductsDetail.aspx?ID=FlowLab%20Plus or contact Uniqsis on +44-845-864-7747 / [email protected]



