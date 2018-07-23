Components launches new range of 3M abrasives for metalworking and industrial applications

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), a global multi-channel distributor, has introduced the new Silver portfolio from 3M of portable bonded abrasives for use with a wide range of tools for cutting and grinding in metalworking applications. New products in the 3M Silver portfolio include depressed-centre grinding wheels and cut-off wheels.

Abrasives are vital in the manufacturing of products across applications including: making structural metal for buildings, bridges and oil and gas infrastructure, as well as the rail and shipbuilding industries; or in the construction of machinery and equipment for many industries; and in a wide selection of general metalworking applications.

The new 3M Silver abrasives combine the use of 3M’s ‘Precision-Shaped Grain’ technology to slice through metal and deliver faster and cooler cutting with longer life, when compared to conventional grain products. The highly durable material also delivers a consistent cut through its complete life. The Silver range balances the combination of cutting ability versus product wear, which can result in an overall lower spend on abrasives for many customers and applications that do not require or cannot make the most of the productivity gains available from 3M’s high-end abrasives such as the Cubitron II abrasive.

The Silver Depressed Center Grinding Wheels (DCGW) from 3M represent a new class of right-angle abrasives. They are an ideal choice for weld removal, bevelling and edge chamfering, and many other applications, and offer a faster cut and longer life than aluminium oxide and alumina zirconia wheels.

In addition, the Silver Cut-off Wheels from 3M are premium performance tools designed to be affordable for everyday use. These products deliver a fast and smooth cutting action on all types of ferrous metals, stainless steels and alloy steels.

Shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, also available is 3M personal protective equipment (PPE) for use with the 3M Silver abrasive wheels, including safety glasses, cut resistant gloves, hearing protection, face shield, respirators, guard tools and other body protection devices such as aprons and boots.