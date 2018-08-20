ANDA iJet Tabletop Fluid Dispensing System

Anda Technologies USA, Inc., a leading provider of fluid application and custom design manufacturing equipment, features a line of precision high-performance fluid dispensing and underfill systems. iJet-Table Dispenser Models 250 & 350 are useful for many applications such as SMT and PCB packaging, underfill, semiconductor packaging, LED packaging, electromechanical assembly, as well as flat panel assembly. The machines boast a max speed of 600 mm/second and 0.02 mm precision and repeatability.

iJet-Table Dispenser Models 250 & 350

The iJet-Table, tabletop fluid dispensing system, offers:

Convenience – The non-contact injection technology eliminates the need to move the z-axis up and down.

Viscosity Control – Designed with automatic temperature (viscosity) control, which ensures consistent material flow.

Accuracy – CCD vision correction ensures greater fluid dispensing precision.

Customization – Selection of dispensing valves to suit various fluid dispensing applications.

Seamless Process – Enhanced productivity levels without disruptions from PCB warpage.

Quality Assurance – Your business can be assured of a high-quality solution for your fluid dispensing needs.

Anda offers precision coating, high-speed dispensing, plasma cleaning, high-precision laminating and customized dispensing solutions. The company serves the PCBA, 3D glass, camera module, CCM, fingerprint module and semiconductor industries.

