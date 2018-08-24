Saelig Introduces BNC Model 865 40GHz Microwave Signal Generator Range

Saelig Company, Inc. announces the availability of the Berkeley Nucleonics Model 865 range of ultra-low-noise and fast-switching microwave signal generators covering a continuous frequency range from 100kHz up to 6, 12.75, 20, 26, and 40GHz with 1mHz resolution. The Model 865 generators provide an accurately flat signal range and high spurious suppression. Advanced frequency synthesis combines the fastest switching speeds with ultra-low SSB phase noise and fine resolution of both frequency and power.

BNC Model 865 40GHz Microwave Signal Generator

The standard Model 865 includes intra/pulse chirp modulations, frequency chirps, pulse modulation with programmable patterns, and phase modulation. The Model 865 allows fast analog and digital sweeps including flexible list sweeps, where frequency, power and dwell times can be set individually. A flexible triggering capability simplifies synchronization within sophisticated test environments.

All Model 865's operate with an ultra-stable temperature compensated frequency reference (OCXO) to ensure minimal drift, and can be phase-locked to an external reference. Additionally, optimum phase synchronous signals can be achieved by bypassing the internal reference and feeding a 1GHz signal directly as reference.

The compact unit allows full front panel control via a touch panel display. Available options include: extended range low power output, ultra-fast switching, enhanced close-in-phase noise, modulation features, and battery operation for field or isolated work, GPIB interface, etc.

Model 865 Features:

Excelle nt signal purity: ultra-low phase noise and low spurious

Powerful touch-display control

Portable, external battery modules available

These high performance microwave signal generators provide test signals from 100kHz up to 40GHz offer unrivaled signal purity in combination with fast switching and high output power, making them suitable for a wide variety of applications and the most advanced measurement tasks.

Made by Berkeley Nucleonics, a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test, measurement, and nuclear research, the Model 865 RF Signal Generators are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor.

