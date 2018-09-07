Posted in | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

Engineered Material Systems Introduces New Low-Temperature Cure, Low-Cost, Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Engineered Material Systems, a leading global supplier of electronic materials for circuit assembly applications, debuts CA-188-1 low-temperature cure electrically conductive adhesive for die attach and general circuit assembly applications.

CA-188-1 cures in 30 minutes at 80°C, 20 minutes at 100°C or 30 seconds at 150°C with an electrical conductivity of 2 x 10-4 ohm-cm. This material is ideal for applications where the components are temperature-sensitive and require high conductivity interconnects. CA-188-1 has a 48-hour work-life and a 11,000 cP viscosity at 5rpm for easy needle dispensing or application by pin transfer.

CA-188-1 was developed to pass the rigorous reliability requirements in die attach, disk drive, camera module, photonics and circuit assembly applications. It is the latest addition to Engineered Material Systems’ extensive line of electronic materials for semiconductor, circuit assembly, photovoltaic, printer head, camera module, disk drive and photonic applications.

For more information about the CA-188-1 low- temperature curing adhesive or to learn how Engineered Material Systems can define, develop and create an engineered material solution that is right for your company.

Source: http://emsadhesives.com/

