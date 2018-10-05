Libra Industries Completes AS9100D Re-Certification

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, is pleased to announce that its Dallas, TX facility has successfully completed its re-certification for the AS9100 Rev D SAE International Aerospace Standard. This standard includes ISO 9001:2015 quality management system requirements and specifies additional aviation, space and defense industry requirements, definitions and notes.

“The AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 standards make Libra Industries a more productive shop with a higher level of quality,” stated Glenn Watson, Quality Manager at Libra Industries’ Dallas facility. “The standards help drive the organization to be more consistent in our outputs and drive us to consider the risk involved when implementing any changes.”

This International Standard specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

a) Needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and;

b) Aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Over the last 35+ years, Libra Industries has earned an impressive list of industry credentials including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485, FDA, ITAR, UL, CSA, NIST, and AS9100 among others. Libra Industries is committed to providing customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability.

Libra Industries continues to invest to provide customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability.

