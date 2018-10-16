Marketing Manager Appointment to Accelerate UK PureGRAPH™ Sales Drive

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise the appointment of Chris McMahon as Marketing Manager at the Manchester-based Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre.

The appointment of Mr McMahon will provide marketing leadership as FGR seeks to commercialise sales of its recently released PureGRAPH™ product range. Chris McMahon Chris comes to FGR with a strong background in advanced materials and technical textiles marketing and business development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Textile Technology and a CIM Professional Diploma in Marketing. Chris has been project leader for new product development and launch at several UK based speciality product companies. His background in B2B market development and commercial sales will be invaluable to FGR as we grow our sales of graphene products. Chris will start at Manchester in December 2018.

Managing Director, Craig McGuckin stated: “FGR is pleased to have Chris joining the team. His skills and background will be vital as we work to generate sales for the PureGRAPH™ range of advanced materials solutions for our customers.”

