New Flexible, Foldable Supercapacitors for Storing Energy

A team of scientists from the Plasma Physics Research Centre, Science and Research Branch of Islamic Azad University in Tehran, Iran, have discovered a way of creating paper supercapacitors for electricity storage, according to a new research reported in the journal Heliyon. These new supercapacitors measuring one sheet in thickness can bend, fold, flex, and still hold electricity.

The term ‘supercapacitors’ is set aside for devices that hold more than 10 times as much energy per unit volume as a traditional capacitor, and that can charge and discharge rapidly. Paper supercapacitors are cheaper and lighter than other types and those created by lead author, Dr. Leila Fekri Aval’s group are more flexible than previous paper supercapacitors, giving them a totally new range of possible uses. “In the near future, the industrial and homemade applications for these types of supercapacitors will increase and the cost reduce, making them available to the public,” explains Dr. Aval.

At present, if one needs to store a large amount of energy, they would generally need to use large, heavy rechargeable batteries. Supercapacitors can realize this too, but at a step up: They charge and discharge more rapidly than conventional batteries—in minutes instead of hours—and they can be charged and discharged more times over their lifetime.

Carbon, in the form of carbon nanotubes in present-day capacitors and supercapacitors, contains the suitable properties for storing energy in an efficient manner. Since the 1950s, scientists have manipulated its strength and outstanding electrical and thermal conductivity; carbon is also robust, elastic, and flexible so that it can bend and stretch effortlessly.

The team of scientists examined the structure of commercial supercapacitors and created one that uses one sheet of carbon nanotube paper with several layers. They used barium titanate to separate the layers, which is more cost-effective than any substitute compounds. The new paper superconductors can store energy efficiently even if they are folded or rolled.

The possible applications of these new devices are massive: Medical implants, wearable tech, skin patches, and novel mass energy storage for commercial and domestic transport and smart packaging. Visualize, for instance, using a computer tablet that can be rolled up and carried in the pocket or a phone that is part of one’s coat, or charging the phone with a battery that is part of one’s clothing.

Dr. Aval expects that the domestic and commercial applications of these supercapacitors will soon grow and the cost decrease, so the technology will be readily available in the mass market. “Energy is our most important challenge in the future,” said Dr. Aval. “It is important to build a device that stores energy, has high power and energy density, but at a low cost. This is what inspired our research into paper supercapacitors.”

