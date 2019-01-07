How Do You Get Consistent High-Performance Cleaning for ALL Widely Used Electronics Assembly Materials?

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, continually researches and develops the next generation of solutions. Recently, KYZEN announced that the newest addition to its AQUANOX line will be unveiled at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO.

When asked how can you get consistent high-performance cleaning for ALL widely used electronics assembly materials, Vice President Tom Forsythe said: “You rely on the AQUANOX family of solutions because each and every product in the line is the result of an arduous, continual improvement engineering protocol that stays ahead of rapidly evolving electronics manufacturing technologies – and is thoroughly tested on the manufacturing floor prior to release.”

KYZEN’s newest AQUANOX release, coming at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, is the result of thousands of hours of laboratory tests and “live” beta site testing scientifically validating the outstanding RINSABILITY, extended TANK LIFE and consistently reliable, long-term PERFORMANCE advantages. This stable chemistry is excellent on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

Process technicians and engineers can inquire about the new AQUANOX solution at the KYZEN booth #3349 at the IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center.

KYZEN is a worldwide leading supplier of precision cleaning chemistries to the electronics, metal finishing, medical, semiconductor, and optical industries. The company connects leading science with care to create the most effective cleaning solutions for each customer’s unique manufacturing process or problem. For more information about KYZEN, or to ask specific technical cleaning questions, visit www.kyzen.com.

Source: https://www.kyzen.com/