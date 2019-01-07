Super PCB to Exhibit at the IPC APEX EXPO

Super PCB, a single source for high quality printed circuit boards (PCBs), will exhibit in Booth #617 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. Company representatives will display samples of a number of current products in the fast-moving PCB industry, including single layer, two-layer, multilayer rigid PCBs, flex PCBs, rigid flex PCBs, Aluminum PCBs for LED and Rogers PCBs for RF applications, HDI and others.

The company’s fast-turn prototypes can be manufactured in the U.S. or overseas depending on customer requirements. Super PCB’s fast-turn facilities can produce standard FR4 two-layer and four-layer prototypes in 24-hours. The company’s small to large volume production are done mostly overseas to lower the cost for customers. The standard lead time including shipping for mass production is 2 to 3 weeks.

Super PCB serves the telecom and wireless, transportation, industrial, medical, lighting, consumer electronics, energy and IOT industries. The company offers five-star customer service, superior quality, competitive prices and on-time delivery.

Super PCB offers USA manufacturing to support ITAR requirements. The company’s manufacturing facilities are RoHS compliant, ISO 9001 and TS16949 certified, and UL listed. Super PCB’s state-of-art facilities and technology ensures the highest quality and efficiency.

Super PCB looks forward to meeting with SMT, CM and OEM customers during the event. For more information, email [email protected], call (214) 550-9837 or visit www.superpcb.com.

