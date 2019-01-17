Posted in | Business | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

Engineered Material Systems Introduces New High Thermal Conductivity Die and Component Attach Adhesive

Engineered Material Systems, a leading global supplier of electronic materials for circuit assembly applications, is pleased to debut its TM-6520 low temperature cure adhesive. Designed for die attach and general circuit assembly applications, the adhesive is electrically insulating and offers high thermal conductivity.

TM-6520 cures in 60 minutes at 70 °C or 20 minutes at 100 °C with a thermal conductivity of 1.7 W/°K. This material is ideal for applications where the components are temperature sensitive and require a high thermally conductive adhesive for heat dissipation. TM-6520 has a 24-hour work-life and a 15,000cP viscosity at 5rpm for easy needle dispensing.

TM-6520 was developed to pass the rigorous reliability requirements in die attach, disk drive, camera module, photonics and circuit assembly applications. It is the latest addition to Engineered Material Systems’ extensive line of electronic materials for semiconductor, circuit assembly, photovoltaic, printer head, camera module, disk drive and photonic applications.

For more information about the TM-5620 low temperature curing adhesive or to learn how Engineered Material Systems can define, develop and create an engineered material solution that is right for your company, visit www.emsadhesives.com.

Source: http://emsadhesives.com/

