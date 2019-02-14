Upgraded Fittings Meet Your Hygienic Demands and Ensure Superior Corrosion-Resistance

Did you know that more than 90% of the contact surfaces in a hygienic production line come from tubes and fittings? With smooth, crevice-free interiors and secure, self-aligning joints, Alfa Laval’s comprehensive range of DIN tubes & fittings is specifically designed for the food, dairy, beverage, home/personal care and biotech/pharma process applications.

All products meet ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards, which define the requirements for quality management systems and environmental management systems, respectively.

The range includes unions, clamp fittings, flanges, bends, tees, reducers and tubes that will give you peace of mind by ensuring superior corrosion-resistance. Dimensional accuracy and structural integrity make them easy to install. All our DIN fittings fulfil the 11851/11853/11864 family standards.

Alfa Laval always strive to deliver a superior customer experience. Part of that is easy sourcing and global availability, which means that you can have the fittings when and where you need them. By customer request, we have also upgraded the surface appearance of the items to ensure a consistent look and feel to the range.

Tubing is manufactured to Alfa Laval’s stringent specifications, making it a perfect match for the fittings. All products are labelled with a bar code, product information and manufacturing date. This provides the optimum identification and ensures that the product arrives to the job site in a clean orbital weld condition.

On the product we have laser marked all the needed information such as heat number, dimension, surface, material and country of origin.

Enjoy a short presentation of Alfa Laval tubes and fittings for hygienic use and the benefits you get from using our installation material:

