Meet KYZEN at the SMTA Dallas & Houston Expos for a Free Cleaning Assessment and More

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at the SMTA Dallas and Houston Expo & Tech Forums. The Dallas Expo is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Plano Event Center, and the Houston Expo will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Stafford Centre.

Do you have a cleaning problem and need help? Want to know the latest technologies and tips? KYZEN cleaning experts Kevin Buckner and Jack Reinke will be available at both events ready to discuss your cleaning challenges. Let them help you define the cleaning process you deserve.

If you are interested in discussing your specific cleaning process and how KYZEN’s convergence of Science and Care will help it improve, take a moment to complete this quick and easy cleaning assessment.

Additionally, KYZEN Vice President Mike Bixenman, DBA will present “On-Going Cleanliness Testing on Production Hardware.” The presentation will address why it is important for companies who build cleaning devices to receive proper guidance as technologies advance.

Be sure to stop by the KYZEN table for a one-on-one review of your assessment results. KYZEN will find the best solution to your unique cleaning problem, no matter what it takes.

KYZEN is a worldwide leading supplier of precision cleaning chemistries to the electronics, metal finishing, medical, semiconductor, and optical industries. The company connects leading science with care to create the most effective cleaning solutions for each customer’s unique manufacturing process or problem. For more information about KYZEN, or to ask specific technical cleaning questions, visit www.kyzen.com.

