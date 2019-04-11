“Green” Graphene: Ultra-Pure, Easy to use, Scalable for Industry

Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of ultra-pure “green” graphene, guaranteed metal-free and uniquely applicable in metal-sensitive processes. The graphene is produced by means of a highly scalable process that involves breaking methane gas (CH 4 ), a very potent greenhouse gas, into hydrogen and elemental carbon atoms in a plasma reactor.

Ultra-pure “green” graphene powder

The carbon atoms then recombine into graphene sheets in the hydrogen atmosphere. Elapsed time from the methane gas entering the plasma reactor to the point when graphene is formed is less than a second. The speed and cost-effectiveness of this green mass production method promises to make graphene readily available to a wide range of industries.

The resulting graphene nanoplatelets are very thin and slightly crumpled and they do not stack (unlike exfoliated materials), ensuring optimal electrical, thermal and mechanical performance. These characteristics make this easy-to-use product an extremely good nanofiller suitable for electronic inks, polymers, metal composites and coating.

Goodfellow offers both multi-layer graphene and predominantly one-layer graphene obtained through the green production process described above.

For more information about the properties and potential of “green” graphene, feel free to contact our technical team at [email protected].

For more than 50 years, Goodfellow has been a leading supplier of metals, polymers, ceramics and other materials to meet the needs of science and industry worldwide. The company specialises in supplying small quantities (a few grams to a few kilos) of metals and materials for research, prototype development and specialised manufacturing applications. Standard products can be found online at the comprehensive Goodfellow Catalogue. Custom products and materials in larger quantities are available upon request at [email protected].