See Inovaxe’s SMART Storage Systems at the SmartRep and Panasonic Booths at SMTconnect

Apr 15 2019

Inovaxe is pleased to announce plans to exhibit with SmartRep Germany and Panasonic at SMTconnect, scheduled to take place May 7-9, 2019 at the NurnbergMesse GmbH in Nuremberg, Germany. Inovaxe will showcase its InoAuto SMART storage solutions, including reel storage, stencil storage, MSD storage and more in Hall 4, Stand 311 with Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH and Hall 4A, Stand 230 with SmartREp GmbH.

The SMART InoAuto ultra-lean material handling systems enable users to locate parts in less than four seconds and return a part in less than eight seconds. The carts are mobile or fixed, store from 560 reels in 0.23 m2 or store 1120 reels in 0.42 m2, and the ROI is less than six months. Inovaxe has provided manufacturers with the capabilities to substantially streamline their material handling systems and achieve the following benefits:

  • More than 90 percent labor reduction in pulling kits and returning parts
  • More than 90 percent space reduction for storing SMT parts and kits
  • Reduction of set up time and increase in machine up time
  • Reduction of operator travel time by 60 percent
  • Eliminates paper for kit pull and feeder loading operation
  • Drastically enhance inventory accuracy without counting parts
  • Substantially reduce errors in the feeder set up operation
  • Typical ROI is less than three to six months

Source: http://www.inovaxe.com/

